Parkland Shooting: Second Survivor Dies by Suicide Days After Sydney Aiello

A second survivor of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting reportedly passed away on Saturday in an apparent suicide.

The Parkland community was rocked yet again this week when a survivor of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Sydney Aiello, took her own life. On Saturday, police told the Huffington Post that another survivor had died by an “apparent suicide.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The new victim was reportedly a juvenile and has therefore not been named. Coral Springs Police spokesman Tyler Reik confirmed that the victim was a current student at Stoneman Douglas High. The county medical examiner’s office and detectives in the department are reportedly investigating the tragedy.

This latest blow to the community comes just one day after 19-year-old Sydney Aiello’s death was announced. Aiello’s family told CBS Miami that she had struggled with post-traumatic stress disorder following the shooting back in February. Aiello reportedly dealt with survivor’s guilt after losing so many classmates and faculty members.



Aiello graduated a few months after the shooting, but she continued to have trouble in college. She reportedly found it hard to sit still in classrooms, and often missed her lectures. Her mother, Cara Aiello, said that her daughter hesitated to ask for help, and she hopes that her story can help others get the support that they need.

A GoFundMe page has been established for the Aiello family in the hopes of helping them pay for memorial services. So far, it has raised nearly $73,000 — well over its initial $20,000 goal.

“Sydney spent 19 years writing her story as a beloved daughter, sister and friend to many,” the page read.

“She lit up every room she entered. She filled her days cheerleading, doing yoga, and brightening up the days of others. Sydney aspired to work in the medical field helping others in need. On March 17th, 2019 Sydney became the guardian angel to many. It was a privilege to have you in our lives. Sydney, we will miss you and always love you. May you find peace in His arms.”

How many more kids have to be taken from us as a result of suicide for the government / school district to do anything? Rip 17+2 🧡😭 — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 24, 2019



Aiello was connected to many of the other student survivors who have become prominent activists sicne the shooting. She was mourned on social media by figures like Emma Gonzalez and David Hogg, as was Saturday’s unnamed victim. Sunday also marked the one-year anniversary of the historic March For Our Lives event.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).