Paranormal Investigator Apparently ‘Thrown Across the Room’ by Angry Ghost Child

Footage of what appears to be the moment when an angry spirit throws a ghost hunter across the room is now going viral.

Lad Bible reports while filming a new series at a haunted theatre in Greater Manchester, England, paranormal investigator Sean Reynolds' wife, Rebecca Palmer, who claims to be possessed by the spirit of a dead child, had "thrown" him across the room.

Reynolds claims he was "thrown across the room" by "static energy" from the spirit of the dead child. While the incident scared Palmer, she said she was "honored" that the "spirit" had chosen her as a vessel.

Palmer said that as soon as they walked into the room, she could feel a "different kind of energy."

"I kept asking the others 'do you feel that?' but nobody else could sense anything," she said. "Then I started to hear a voice — a little kid saying something. I couldn't hear what they were saying but it was definitely a child's voice. I could hear them chatting and laughing."

Palmer says she thought she was "going mad," but then she threw her husband across the room and says she can't "remember much of what happened."

"I remember I felt like a child but it was all a haze," she said. "When I came out of it, it felt like when you have been dreaming and you remember fragments but can't piece it all together. It was quite frightening. I couldn't stop shaking and I felt really weak and drained."

Palmer adds that as they walked through the rooms of the theatre, she felt the little girl was still with her.

"I kept getting waves of how she was feeling, she was so sad," she said.

The ghost hunting couple also used a device called an "Ovilus," which they believe spirits can manipulate to produce words, claiming the gadget produced the words "deplete," "fifteen," "enough" and "mummy."

"It was so emotional for me seeing [Rebecca] like that. I have never seen anything like it before," Reynolds said.

The 34-year-old ghost hunter goes on to say that he tried to communicate with the spirit, but was worried how it would affect his wife.

"It came as quite a shock and I felt quite helpless. One minute I was sat in the room with my partner and the next she just wasn't Bex at all anymore," he said. "When I reached out to touch her I felt this strong static charge go through me. It was this powerful force pushing me back and it threw me to the ground."

Reynolds tells Lad Bible that the whole team was panicked, unsure what they had just seen as the energy "lifted" him off his feet.

"It was quite frightening but at the same time so intriguing. I don't think the spirit was negative, just frightened," he said.