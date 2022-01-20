Oscar Mayer Breaks Into Skincare With New Bologna Face Mask

Oscar Mayer is tapping into the nostalgia of childhood as its ventures into the skincare business. The iconic brand on Wednesday launched its first-ever face mask perfect for those who spent their childhoods turning slices of bologna into masks. The new, and already sold out, Oscar Mayer bologna sheet masks “recapture” childhood joy with a design made to resemble slices of the delicious deli meat that have been bitten to make holes for the eyes and mouth

Made in partnership with premier Korean beauty and skincare company Seoul Mamas, the Oscar Mayer bologna face masks are described as “rejuvenating.” The face masks include hydrating and restoring hydrogel that promote skin elasticity, improve hydration and moisture retention, offer anti-inflammatory benefits, and provide protection for the skin. According to Oscar Mayer, the face masks “will rejuvenate your beauty routine, while also bringing an unexpected smile to your face.” The company said they were designed “to bring some playfulness and levity back into the beauty world.”

“Oscar Mayer has a legacy bringing levity to things that have gotten too serious, and beauty is a ripe territory to playfully subvert,” Lindsey Ressler, Sr. Marketing Analyst, Oscar Mayer, said in a press release. “Inspired by those who used to playfully make masks out of their bologna as kids, this product was born as a modern-day way to spark smiles for fans of Oscar Mayer and beauty enthusiasts alike. This is the latest in our brand movement to create work that feels more like pop-art and less like traditional commercial advertising – inspired by the old, modernized for today.”

The face masks, the latest way Oscar Mayer brings to life their mantra, “Keep it Oscar,” went on sale on Wednesday, Jan. 19. They were sold exclusively on Amazon, with a price of just $5. The official listing read in part, “Treat yo’self. Meat yo’self. Or better yet, give the gift of bologna bliss to others. Nothing says “I love you” like a slice of self-care… Remember: You can’t spell delightful without deli.”

The face masks were available in a limited quantity, and it didn’t take long for the Amazon listing to update to unavailable. In a statement to USA Today, Kraft Heinz said, “due to unexpected incredibly high demand, we are working to get the sheet masks back in stock over the coming days.” The outlet noted that the face masks were so popular that they were even listed as Amazon’s “#1 new release” in beauty and personal care Wednesday.