Opry Mills Mall Shooting Weapon Revealed by Police

Following the shooting at the Opry Mills Mall in Nashville, Tennessee on Thursday, the Metro Nashville Police Department released a photo of the pistol used in the shooting.

This is the pistol surrendered by the 22-year-old suspected shooter in the Opry Mills case. He has been taken to an MNPD facility to be interviewed. The 22-year-old shooting victim has died. The shooting was preceded by a physical altercation between the two. pic.twitter.com/OhT2jIZl23 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 3, 2018

MNPD also confirmed via their twitter account that there was only victim in the shooting, and that it was the result of an argument between two men. The suspected gunman is reportedly in custody.

BREAKING: Dispute at Opry Mills Mall results in gunfire. One person shot. Suspected shooter in custody. No additional imminent threat known. Mall being swept by MNPD officers as a precaution. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 3, 2018

Shooting at Opry Mills appears to have been the result of an ongoing dispute between 2 males. 1 of them was critically wounded. The suspected gunman left the mall building and immediately surrendered. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 3, 2018

Numerous people inside the building tweeted about the shooting when pistol was fired just before 2:30 p.m. local time.

“Here’s what I can personally verify,” a Twitter user who was inside the building wrote. “It was a shooting, at least 1 person shot (news is reporting 4, but I don’t personally know if that’s a fact), happened in the mall main walking area (not in a store) near the employee entrance closest to Forever21 + Johnny Rockets.”

“Active shooter in Opry Mills I’m stuck in the back of the store everyone is okay besides a kid getting shot in the neck,” wrote another.

Police told The Associated Press that the shooter willingly surrendered himself and his weapon when authorities arrived.