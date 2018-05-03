Opry Mills Mall Shooting: Listen to 911 Dispatch Calls

The 911 dispatch call for the deadly shooting at the Opry Mills Mall in Nashville shows how quickly police responded to the scene and the confusion.

LISTEN: 911 dispatch calls of the deadly shooting inside Opry Mills Mall. More: https://t.co/hE8FyfDIWR pic.twitter.com/zBhwn8KqyZ — FoxNashville (@FOXNashville) May 3, 2018

In the audio, the dispatcher can be heard saying they received multiple calls from the scene. A caller says he heard “three shots,” but no additional shots. “People running, employees locking the stores,” the caller said. Schools in the area were already locked down at that point.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Police said the shooting started after a “dispute” between two people at around 2:30 p.m. It took place in the main mall hallway, near the employee entrance by the Forever 21 store and Johnny Rockets restaurant, according to a witness.

According to police, the suspected shooter was identified as 22-year-old Justin Golson of Antioch. The victim was 22-year-old Demarco Churchwell of Nashville. Churchwell was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The man fatally wounded in Opry Mills Mall is Demarco Churchwell, 22, of Nashville (left). The suspected shooter is Justin Golson, 22, of Antioch (right). He is in custody and being interviewed. pic.twitter.com/RqtimzPpEj — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 3, 2018

Metro Police said the suspect fled the scene, reaching a ticket booth across the street from the mall. A retired California officer was inside the booth and managed to get the suspect’s gun. The man held the gunman until police arrived, according to Fox17.

According to The Tennessean, the suspect claimed he shot in self defense.

Police said the suspect used a pistol in the shooting, which happened after a “physical altercation” between him and the victim.

At least 25 people saw the shooting. One video taken by a mother appears to have the sound of gunshots in the background as her son jumps on the indoor trampoline in front of the mall’s movie theater.

The mall was closed for the remainder of the day while police investigate the shooting. Investigators are looking to interview more than 20 possible witnesses.

The shooting happened just days after the April 22 shooting at a Waffle House in Antioch. There, four people were killed and two others injured. The suspect, Travis Reinking, was charged with four counts of homicide.

The Opry Mills Mall is about 15 miles north of the Antioch Waffle House. The mall is also popular with tourists, and located near the historic Grand Ole Opry and the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center. Both were on lockdown during the shooting.

