Opry Mills Mall Shooting: First Photos Released

A shooting took place at the Opry Mills Mall in Nashville, Tennessee on Thursday, with one person reportedly shot. According to The Tennessean, one person is now in custody.

First photos of the scene outside the mall were released by the Nashville Fire Department.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Our personnel is on scene at Opry Mills Mall. One patient transported to Vanderbilt in Critical Condition. pic.twitter.com/kPHyK2sU11 — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) May 3, 2018

“Our personnel is on scene at Opry Mills Mall,” the fire department’s official twitter account wrote. “One patient transported to Vanderbilt in Critical Condition.”

A spokesperson for the Fire Department later reported that one female victim was taken to Skyline Medical Center and was labeled to be in critical condition. That was later updated to clarify that the victim was male.

Update: the patient transported is a male. Initial reports from the scene said a female patient. — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) May 3, 2018

“Update: the patient transported is a male. Initial reports from the scene said a female patient,” the account wrote.

The metro police dispatch confirmed the shooting occurred just before 2:30 p.m. local time. The shooter is reportedly in police custody.

BREAKING: Dispute at Opry Mills Mall results in gunfire. One person shot. Suspected shooter in custody. No additional imminent threat known. Mall being swept by MNPD officers as a precaution. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 3, 2018

“Dispute at Opry Mills Mall results in gunfire,” Metro Nashville PD tweeted. “One person shot. Suspected shooter in custody. No additional imminent threat known. Mall being swept by MNPD officers as a precaution.”

“Police confirmed the suspect had been taken into custody,” The Tennessean reported. “There did not appear to be an imminent threat by 3:10 p.m., although police were sweeping the mall ‘as a precaution.’”

Multiple shoppers inside the mall live tweeted details on the shooting as it took place.

“Here’s what I can personally verify,” a Twitter user wrote from inside the building. “It was a shooting, at least 1 person shot (news is reporting 4, but I don’t personally know if that’s a fact), happened in the mall main walking area (not in a store) near the employee entrance closest to Forever21 + Johnny Rockets.”

“Active shooter in Opry Mills I’m stuck in the back of the store everyone is okay besides a kid getting shot in the neck,” a user wrote.

“Just ran out of the Opry Mills Mall. So freaked out. There was a shooting,” another tweeted.

“Just walked out of Opry Mills mall, people running everywhere. An active shooter. Me and Sydney Grace are safe and got to our vehicle. Pray for those people,” added another.