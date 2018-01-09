President Trump Says He Would Beat Oprah If She Challenged Him in 2020

“I’ll beat Oprah. Oprah would be a lot of fun,” President Trump says of rumors Oprah will run for president in 2020. “I don’t think she’s going to run.” pic.twitter.com/cBfEUB7lCe — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 9, 2018

President Donald Trump isn’t worried about the outcry for Oprah Winfrey to challenge him in the 2020 election for two reasons: He doesn’t think she will run, and he claims to know he would beat her anyway, he admitted during a press meeting Tuesday.

“Oprah would be a lot of fun. I know Oprah very well,” President Trump said of his potential competition and former colleague in the television and entertainment industry. He continued telling the audience that he and his family were some of Winfrey’s final guests before she wrapped up her long-running daytime show in 2011.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I like Oprah… I don’t think she’s gonna run,” Trump said, adding that if she happens to toss her name in the race, “I’ll beat Oprah.”

Winfrey has not spoken openly about a run for the White House, but her uplifting speech at the Golden Globes on Sunday had celebrities and at-home viewers rallying for her transition into politics.

“In my career, what I’ve always tried my best to do, whether on television or through film, is to say something about how men and women really behave,” she said while accepting the Cecil B. de Mille award. “To say how we experience shame, how we love and how we rage, how we fail, how we retreat, persevere and how we overcome.”

As Winfrey declared that “a new day is on the horizon,” the audience leapt to its feet with applause, signaling their approval of her message. She was referring to the #MeToo movement, but her slogan could double as a rallying cry should she toss in a bid for the presidency.

Following her speech, two of the billionaire businesswoman’s friends revealed to CNN that she is “actively thinking” about running and her confidants have been urging her to consider it for months. Longtime partner Stedman Graham added that “she would absolutely do it” if the people convinced her, he told the Los Angeles Times.

Still, Winfrey reportedly hasn’t made up her mind about a potential career shift to politics.

Her friend Gayle King admitted on CBS This Morning Tuesday that while Winfrey is “very intrigued” by the idea, “I’m thinking that she is not going to be running for president. That’s what I’m thinking.”

Before Trump dabbled in politics, he admitted in 1991 on Today that if he ever ran for president, he would select Winfrey as his running mate.

In 1999, who did Donald Trump say he’d pick as a female running mate if he ever ran for president? “Oprah.” pic.twitter.com/SrEf4E3hRs — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 9, 2018

Should the queen of daytime TV decide to challenge Trump in the 2020 election, his ambitions could come full circle.