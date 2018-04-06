Watch: Gold Medal US Curling Team Brushes off Failed Opening Pitch(es)

The U.S. Olympic Curling team brought home the gold at the 2018 Winter Olympics earlier this year. But when the five were asked to toss out the opening pitch at a Minnesota Twins game on Thursday, they reminded fans why they usually stick to curling.

The gold medal USA curling team is not as accurate with baseballs pic.twitter.com/hk9gcP6rQR — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) April 5, 2018

The team, which competes for the Duluth Curling Club in Duluth, Minnesota, consisted of Tyler George, Matt Hamilton, John Landsteiner, Joe Polo and John Shuster.

Shuster, standing on home plate, sent his ball wide right and nearly hit relief pitcher Tyler Kinley in the head. Hamilton decided to stick to his own sport and underhanded the ball like he was pushing a curling stone.

“It was great to have those guys here,” Twins manager Paul Moliter said. “They were happy to be here. I’d never had a chance to even hold a gold medla, let alone put one around my neck, so that was kind of fun.”

The team now joins the pantheon of bad celebrity first pitches, which includes the likes of Snopp Dogg, John Wall, Carly Rae Jepsen, Carl Lewis and 50 Cent.

Elsewhere in the sports world on Thursday, UFC fighter Conor McGregor found himself being sought after by the New York Police Department after he crashed the UFC 223 pay-per-view press conference at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The former UFC Champion was trying to get his hands on Khabib Nurmagomedov, and smashed a bus window full of UFC fighters with a moving dolly before fleeing the scene in a car. He also tried to toss a metal barricade and trash can, but was stopped by his entourage.

“I think everybody has got to be pretty disgusted with Conor McGregor right now,” UFC president Dana White told ESPN reporter Brett Okamoto after the incident.

“If you don’t like Khabib and you don’t like what happened, then fight Khabib. You can come in here and do it legally. This fight’s happening Saturday, you could’ve talked and made the Khabib fight happen right after. You could do whatever you wanted to Khabib within the limits and rules of fighting. You want to grab 30 f—ing friends and come down here and do what you did today? It’s disgusting,” White added.

White also made the claim that a warrant had been put out for McGregor’s arrest after one of his fighters was injured by the window break, but that was discredited by ABC News.