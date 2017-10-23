People Are Freaking out Over This Fraternity’s Dance Routine

While many sororities and fraternities make headlines for sad and dangerous news, one Oklahoma fraternity is in the news for something totally different.

Students at the University of Central Oklahoma performed highly choreographed dances earlier this month at the school’s annual Cheer and Dance 2017 competition during homecoming weekend. The school’s chapter of Sigma Tau Gamma performed an incredible three-and-a-half minute cheer routine full of lifts, stunts, chants and corny dance moves — all while wearing jean shorts and fanny packs.

Unsurprisingly, the fraternity took home first prize in the dance competition, and the video has been making its way around social media ever since, with over 6 million views and 60,000 shares from the fraternity’s Facebook page alone.

“None of us expected for us to blow up the way that it has,” chapter president Cameron Golshani told the Washington Post. “But we’re obviously ecstatic with it getting the exposure.”

The young men in the fraternity have now chosen to take advantage of their sudden fame in order to promote their national philanthropy, the Special Olympics.

“We’re glad that all of you enjoyed the video as much as we enjoyed performing it,” the fraternity said in a statement posted to Facebook. “Though we are thrilled that our video has reached such heights, we also understand that we have a greater responsibility to affect positive social change.”

The fraternity has started a GoFundMe croudsourcing campaign in order to raise money for a Special Olympics event at the University of Central Oklahoma. At press time, the campaign has raised $4,285 of its $5,000 goal.

“We will use part of the funds to host a semi-formal dance for Special Olympic athletes at the University of Central Oklahoma to help raise more support and awareness for Special Olympics,” the page read. “All other funds will be donated directly to the Special Olympics. Any amount or consideration would be greatly appreciated! Thank you for your time and support!”

Two female choreographers, Ashlie Durao and Dylan Cargill, coordinated the routine, and the fraternity members worked hard on their outfits (which looked similar to internet sensation Keith Apicary’s signature ensemble).

“We had a day dedicated to cutting our jorts, and then anyone who had a fanny pack that wasn’t black, we then spray-painted the fanny pack,” Golshani said.

Not only did the outlandish looks work wonders for the young men’s dance routine, but they also captured the spotlight long enough to make a difference.

“You do really hear a lot more bad about fraternities than good,” Golshani told USA Today. “It makes me very proud of our organization that we are setting a good standard not just for our community but for all Greek life everywhere.”

Photo Credit: UCO Sigma Tau Gamme