Social Media Reacts to O.J. Simpson’s Release from Prison

O.J. Simpson is out of prison, and people are having a wide array of reactions.

Simpson served nine years of a 33-year sentence after receiving parole at a July hearing.

While this sentence was for a 2007 armed robbery in Las Vegas, many saw this stint in prison as justice for the 1994 murders of Simpson’s ex wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman. Simpson was tried for those crimes at the time, but was acquitted.

The mass media attention given to the trial caused it to be a worldwide event, with many thinking Simpson got away with murder.

With that rough record behind him, Simpson’s release has stirred up a lot of interesting takes online.

Anger

The first and foremost responses came out of anger.

Numerous critics of Simpson chimed in with a chorus of thoughts alleging that he was guilty in his infamous murder trial.

Othere were just critical of his over all attitude and criminal record.

“He’ll never change,” one Twitter user wrote. “He will do something again.

Disbelief

Another widespread reaction has sheer disbelief.

Simpson has been imprisoned for nearly a decade, and there were rumors last week that his release would be held up.

Many who saw the 33-year sentence as the punishment for the 1994 murders were shocked he was actually a free man once again.

Jokes

As with any major event, there were jokes to be told.

The witty reactions ranged from plays on the “Juice is Loose” quote to clowning Simpson for his release outfit, an all-denim ensemble.

Some even took some sarcastic digs at how Simpson could now go back to looking for Brown’s real killer.

OJ Simpson has officially been released from prison.



What’s Next?

The conversation also took a natural turn to what’s in store of the former NFL running back’s future.

Speculation of media interviews, event appearances and long days of golf were all put on the table.

However, one future prospect has received better than all the others: Simpson getting a Twitter account.