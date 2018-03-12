Ohio Woman Finds Bloody Tooth in Bag of Cashews

A woman in Ohio got more than she bargained for when she purchased a bag of cashews.

Nickolette Botsford, of Ravenna, Ohio, says that she was eating cashews while she drove in the car with her mother one night last month when she suddenly felt something hard in her mouth. Unsure of what it was, she handed it to her mother, who turned on a light in the car to examine the object only to discover that it was a bloody human tooth.

“I got very upset, I was crying, I threw up two or three times,” Botsford told local station WOIO-TV.

Botsford went to a hospital following the discovery, where she was treated for exposure to blood or bodily fluids following confirmation that the foreign object was in fact a human tooth with dried blood on it.

She then reached out numerous times to Kraft Heinz Co., whose Planters subsidiary marketed Botsford’s cashews. The company eventually sent a courier to pick up the tooth for testing. On Tuesday, Kraft Heinz confirmed with the Associated Press that the object was a “foreign object,” though they wouldn’t confirm it as a tooth.

This isn’t the first time that something disgusting has been found in a food product. In December, a mom in England was shocked when her 9-year-old daughter discovered a dirty dish cloth in a “Shimmering Iced Christmas Cake” that she had purchased at a local grocery store.

Then in February, a mother in the United Kingdom went into her kitchen one night only to discover a live rat in a sealed package of plums that she had purchased from Aldi. She and her husband took the sealed package of plums, along with the rat, back to the Aldi store they had purchased them from and contacted officials regarding the incident. Aldi later confirmed that pest control had removed the rodent from its store.