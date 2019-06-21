Trending

Officials Stumped by Floating Objects in Kansas City: ‘We Honestly Have No Explanation’

Officials have been stumped by floating objects in Kansas City, the National Weather Service telling citizens, “We honestly have no explanation.”

The floating orbs appeared in the evening on Thursday, and many were trying to figure out what they might be.

It didn’t help matters that the orbs were seen floating in an area near an airport either.

Many people quickly began joking about the “UFO’s” possibly being alien, with one person tweeting, “Please, if they say ‘Take me to your leader,’ lie to them.”

“Well KC BBQ is pretty good. They’d get the Long Distance Award for sure,” another person quipped.

“I’d be so embarrassed if they showed up when Trump is President, but maybe they’ve finally decided we’re not capable of self governance,” someone else tweeted.

I’m not sure I can handle the anxiety of this,” one other Twitter user wrote.

The most common explanation for the orbs seems to be that they are most likely balloons that were launched by Google or some other group.

On June 18, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency tweeted out, “Last night, DARPA launched 3 balloons from Cumberland, Maryland, in a flight test for the Adaptable Lighter Than Air [program]. Over next few days, ALTA will demonstrate capability for wind-borne navigation of a lighter-than-air vehicle over extended ranges.” This has in-part led some to believe that orbs are in fact balloons of some kind.

Many Twitter users are still holding out hope that it might visitors from another planet, however.

Several people have tweeted out references to the X-Files, as well as the classic “I’m not saying it was aliens, but it was aliens” meme.

At this time, it is unknown if the origin of the potential balloons has been determined.

