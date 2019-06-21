Officials Stumped by Floating Objects in Kansas City: ‘We Honestly Have No Explanation’

Officials have been stumped by floating objects in Kansas City, the National Weather Service telling citizens, “We honestly have no explanation.”

The floating orbs appeared in the evening on Thursday, and many were trying to figure out what they might be.

It didn’t help matters that the orbs were seen floating in an area near an airport either.

❓ We’ve taken several calls in our newsroom about these two orbs spotted in the Kansas City sky tonight. This picture was taken near KCI Airport. @NWSKansasCity pic.twitter.com/fz4kGTIk1h — KMBC (@kmbc) June 21, 2019

Many people quickly began joking about the “UFO’s” possibly being alien, with one person tweeting, “Please, if they say ‘Take me to your leader,’ lie to them.”

“Well KC BBQ is pretty good. They’d get the Long Distance Award for sure,” another person quipped.

THIS IS IT

THEY’VE COME BACK

FINALLY, IT’S ALL OVER https://t.co/vhZs0Isvgs — Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) June 21, 2019

“I’d be so embarrassed if they showed up when Trump is President, but maybe they’ve finally decided we’re not capable of self governance,” someone else tweeted.

“I’m not sure I can handle the anxiety of this,” one other Twitter user wrote.

Please be the Mothership

Please be the Mothership

Please be the Mothership

Please be the Mothership

Please be the Mothership

Please be the Mothership https://t.co/ola6YalNAz — Brooke Binkowski (@brooklynmarie) June 21, 2019

The most common explanation for the orbs seems to be that they are most likely balloons that were launched by Google or some other group.

On June 18, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency tweeted out, “Last night, DARPA launched 3 balloons from Cumberland, Maryland, in a flight test for the Adaptable Lighter Than Air [program]. Over next few days, ALTA will demonstrate capability for wind-borne navigation of a lighter-than-air vehicle over extended ranges.” This has in-part led some to believe that orbs are in fact balloons of some kind.

The three #Thunderhead balloon system launched by @RavenAerostar on June 18th from Cumberland (MD) are over Kansas (2) and Colorado (1) . Track them live on @flightradar24 at:https://t.co/BxyPBilXyt pic.twitter.com/9qDuq2Mtja — StratoCat (@stratoballoon) June 21, 2019

Many Twitter users are still holding out hope that it might visitors from another planet, however.

Several people have tweeted out references to the X-Files, as well as the classic “I’m not saying it was aliens, but it was aliens” meme.

Aliens: hi– Me, leaning out the window with a megaphone, screaming at the top of my lungs: RIGHT OVER HERE https://t.co/dLFi1YZIZJ — Melanie Schmitz (@MelsLien) June 21, 2019

At this time, it is unknown if the origin of the potential balloons has been determined.