Nurse Dies After Being Bitten by Puppy With Rabies

A young nurse has died after she was bitten by a rabid dog during vacation in the Philippines.

Birgitte Kallestad, a 24-year-old Norway native, died Monday at the hospital where she’d been working, according to The Sun. Kallestad was bitten by the dog more than two months ago, according to the outlet.

The incident occurred while she was travelling with friends. Kallestad and a group were riding mopeds when they happened across a stray puppy, her family revealed in a statement. The nurse put the dog in a basket on her moped, sustaining minor scratches and bites from the dog that she bandaged up herself. Back at her resort, Kallestad and her friends played with the animal, The Sun said.

The injuries sustained from the dog were minor, so Kallestad and her friends didn’t consider that she may need further medical treatment. When she returned home to Norway, however, The Sun reported that Kallestad started feeling sick and was admitted to the hospital. Doctors struggled to pin down a diagnosis, and she was given the wrong prognosis more than once. Eventually, according to the newspaper, Kallestad was admitted full-time.

She died eight days after she was permanently moved to the hospital. Days before her death, doctors began to suspect rabies may be to blame for her symptoms. Her family is now advocating for more awareness to be spread about rabies, which is deadly to unvaccinated people according to the World Health Organization.

“Our dear Birgitte loved animals,” a spokesperson for the family said. “Our fear is that this will happen to others who have a warm heart like her. We want this vaccine to be included in the program for places where it can be rabies, and that people become aware of the dangers.”

According to The Sun, the rabies vaccine is not required to travel to the Phillipines. The Filipino government has, however, declared rabies a public health problem. According to the World Health Organization, the Phillipines is one of the top 10 countries with a rabies problem. It kills anywhere from 200 to 300 people every year.

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommends humans, and domestic animals, be vaccinated for rabies. The organization also suggests people with pets keep pet food and garbage properly protected to avoid attracting potentially rabid animals. Bats are commonly associated with carrying rabies, so the CDC suggests avoiding them at all costs and taking proper precautions should you encounter one in your home or elsewhere. Humans should avoid contact with unfamiliar animals, no matter how cute, according to the CDC.

Those planning to travel should be aware of rabies risks, and be properly vaccinated when traveling to areas with issues with the disease whether it’s required or not. The CDC also recommends taking the same safety measures you would at home, while abroad. The organization noted that rabid dogs are prevalent in some areas, and should be avoided for that reason.