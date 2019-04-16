Notre Dame Fire: President Trump Weighs In, Makes Suggestion on Putting It Out

President Donald Trump addressed the shocking fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France in the only way he knows: on Twitter. The president wrote a message of concern over the burning cathedral and even provided his own suggestions on how to battle the blaze.

So horrible to watch the massive fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Perhaps flying water tankers could be used to put it out. Must act quickly! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2019

“So horrible to watch the massive fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris,” Trump wrote on the social media platform. “Perhaps flying water tankers could be used to put it out. Must act quickly!”

The only problem here according to French authorities is that dousing the building from above with water will do more harm than good.

“Dropping water by air on this type of building could in fact result in the collapse of the entire structure,” The French civil security representatives said in a statement. “We’re with the firefighters who are doing the maximum to save [Notre Dame].”

#France security authorities sub-tweeting #Trump who thinks he is a fireman. “Dropping water by air on this type of building could in fact result in the collapse of the entire structure.” “We’re with the firefighters who are doing the maximum to save #NotreDame.” https://t.co/ieWBM0fDJQ — Alice Stollmeyer (@StollmeyerEU) April 15, 2019

This is not the first time the president has made suggestions about how to fight fires. He has previously called out California for their policies following the horrendous wildfires that struck there in 2018. Trump’s solution at the time was toss some praise at Finland and their policies according to CNN.

“I was with the President of Finland and he said we have — much different — we are a forest nation. He called it a forest nation. And they spend a lot of time on raking and cleaning and doing things, and they don’t have any problem. And when it is, it’s a very small problem. “

Finland responded much like the French authorities, questioning where Trump got such information.

According to CNN, Finland’s president Sauli Niinistö said “he intended to convey that although Finland is covered by forests, the nation has a good monitoring system which has helped to prevent catastrophic wildfires.” He also pointed out that raking forests was never discussed and the only raking he sees is “in his own yard.”

The Paris blaze has already damaged the iconic cathedral, destroying the spire at the top and reportedly collapsing the roof. The structure was home to several important Christian relics, including what is claimed to be the cross where Jesus Christ was crucified, the thorny crown he wore and nails from the crucifixion.

Reports indicated that the fire was the result of the ongoing construction at the location, with scaffolding visible in photos of the blaze. Police at the scene are considering the fire an accident, though no official reports have been released.