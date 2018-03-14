Trending

Gunman Reported on Northwestern University Campus

Northwestern University issued warning of an armed person on its Evanston, Illinois, campus on Wednesday.

The university issued an alert at 2:39 p.m. CT warning anyone on campus to seek shelter and asking others to stay away from they are. Authorities continue to investigate an incident at Englehart Hall, a campus dormitory.

“NU EMERGENCY: Person with gun on Evanston campus. If on campus, seek shelter in safe place and stay until further notice. Keep others away,” the university wrote on social media.

In updates, the school said that university police and the Evanston police were investigating the situation.

As of 3:18 p.m. CT, the area was not deemed safe by the university.

Evanston police said on social media that there was a report of a “gunman and shots fired in a residential building” in the area of Emerson and Maple, which is part of Northwestern’s campus. But after checking the area, they found “no evidence of a victim, scene, or gunman.”

Despite the lack of evidence, police continued to investigate with a heavy presence of officers on the scene.

Individuals near the area have offered additional, unconfirmed information and photos from the scene.

“It looks to be happening at the graduate building across the street from my apartment at Emerson & Maple,” one user wrote. Others revealed photos of armed police officers in the closed off area and snipers atop a building on campus.

Northwestern University is a private research university located roughly 12 miles north of downtown Chicago. The university registrar shared a total enrollment of 21,842 students in fall 2016.

This is a developing story…

