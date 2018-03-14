Gunman Reported on Northwestern University Campus

Northwestern University issued warning of an armed person on its Evanston, Illinois, campus on Wednesday.

The university issued an alert at 2:39 p.m. CT warning anyone on campus to seek shelter and asking others to stay away from they are. Authorities continue to investigate an incident at Englehart Hall, a campus dormitory.

“NU EMERGENCY: Person with gun on Evanston campus. If on campus, seek shelter in safe place and stay until further notice. Keep others away,” the university wrote on social media.

In updates, the school said that university police and the Evanston police were investigating the situation.

NU EMERGENCY: Person with gun on Evanston campus. If on campus, seek shelter in safe place and stay until further notice. Others keep away. — Northwestern (@NorthwesternU) March 14, 2018

There is a report of a person with a gun in Engelhart Hall at the corner of Emerson Street and Maple Avenue. Evanston and Northwestern University police are on the scene. Seek shelter if in the area. — Northwestern (@NorthwesternU) March 14, 2018

Police continue to investigate a reported incident at Engelhart Hall. Remain sheltered or avoid the area. — Northwestern (@NorthwesternU) March 14, 2018

As of 3:18 p.m. CT, the area was not deemed safe by the university.

NUPD responding to Evanston campus emergency. Remain in safe place. If not on campus, stay away. More info will be provided when available. — Northwestern (@NorthwesternU) March 14, 2018

Evanston police said on social media that there was a report of a “gunman and shots fired in a residential building” in the area of Emerson and Maple, which is part of Northwestern’s campus. But after checking the area, they found “no evidence of a victim, scene, or gunman.”

Evanston and NUPD in the area of Emerson and Maple. Report of gunman and shots fired in a residential building. Area checked no evidence of a victim, scene, or gunman found. — Evanston, IL Police (@EvanstonPD) March 14, 2018

Despite the lack of evidence, police continued to investigate with a heavy presence of officers on the scene.

Individuals near the area have offered additional, unconfirmed information and photos from the scene.

“It looks to be happening at the graduate building across the street from my apartment at Emerson & Maple,” one user wrote. Others revealed photos of armed police officers in the closed off area and snipers atop a building on campus.

It looks to be happening at the graduate building across the street from my apartment at Emerson & Maple pic.twitter.com/7mEpPZolyG — Kimberly Cotzias (@kimbrolyclaire) March 14, 2018

Area around Maple and Emerson are closed off with highly-armed officers on site #BreakingNews #Evanston pic.twitter.com/bnwtduwQXY — Colin B Photography (@colinbphoto) March 14, 2018

View of snipers from Maple/Emerson in Evanston near @NorthwesternU campus amid ongoing shots fired investigation pic.twitter.com/9lT19X2He9 — Katie Little (@KatieLittle) March 14, 2018

Northwestern University is a private research university located roughly 12 miles north of downtown Chicago. The university registrar shared a total enrollment of 21,842 students in fall 2016.

This is a developing story…