Nipsey Hussle’s Girlfriend Lauren London Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant and Gianna During Grammys

Among the many celebrities paying tribute to Kobe Bryant following his and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant’s untimely deaths alongside seven other people on board a helicopter, the late rapper Nipsey Hussle‘s girlfriend Lauren London paid a sweet tribute to Bryant. Her short but heartfelt post came after she accepted the Hussle’s posthumous Grammy award in his honor. In her post she shared a series of three sweet photos highlighting heartwarming moments between the father and his daughter.

“Heart is heavy. There are no words, just real conversations with God. Sending my heart to Vanessa and the Family,” she wrote.”

Sunday was an emotional night for everyone, but especially for London, who heard about the devastating news involving Bryant and the rest of the passengers, and then in turn accepted an award for her late boyfriend who was fatally shot in March.

“I speak on behalf of our family and in honor of Nip, who was a phenomenal vessel,” she said after he won Best Rap Performance. “Nip did it not just for the awards, but for the people. God allowed him to use this music to speak his truth, give his wisdom and something he will forever be able to live with.”

Hussle was shot and killed outside his clothing store in Los Angeles near the Hyde Park neighborhood in south of Crenshaw. Three other people were shot as well. Fans mourned the loss of Hussle as he was a legendary name among the world of music and rap.

During the Grammys Sunday night, Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men gave a special tribute to Bryant after having to start the annual award show on such an emotional and somber note. Their tribute brought tears to many in the crowd, as well as to the eyes of those watching from their homes. In honor of her second consecutive year as host, she took on the difficult task of kicking off the show with her monologue. She found the words to deliver an emotional message about Bryant and his impact on the building — the Staples Center, where Bryant played as a Laker for 20 seasons — the city and the world.

“We are all standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built,” she said in her message before she and Boyz II Men sang the heartbreaking song “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye.”