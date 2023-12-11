News Anchor Suffers Leg Injury, Will Be off the Air Into 2024

A familiar face will be missing from the Houston area news. KPRC 2 anchor Lisa Hernandez has been forced to step away from the news desk for the remainder of the year, Hernandez revealing in a Dec. 4 Facebook post that she will be out recovering through the new year as she is set to undergo surgery for meniscus root repair.

"Two weeks ago all 3 of us showed up for work like this & had to laugh...not a healthy one in the bunch," Hernandez captioned a photo of herself fellow KPRC 2 anchor and reporter Andy Cerota and meteorologist Justin Stapleton, both of whom were recovering from colds. "KPRC2 Justin Stapleton have recovered from their colds...this girl is heading outta the newsroom and into surgery for meniscus root repair! (At least my knee chose a quiet time of year to go on strike). I will be home recovering through the New Year and am grateful to my family (& my work family!) for helping me along, as I've been basically useless to everyone."

Totally stealing this pic from KPRC2 Andy Cerota! Two weeks ago all 3 of us showed up for work like this & had to... Posted by KPRC2 Lisa Hernandez on Monday, December 4, 2023

The Channel 2 anchor went on to explain that she injured her meniscus "during a quick run as I crossed the street and landed weird off the curb." According to Hernandez, "medical meniscus was in trouble & I ignored the pain for a good month, convinced myself it was nothing and just made it worse. Funny how I would absolutely encourage a friend to go to the doctor if they were limping for weeks, yet when it comes to taking my own advice-I'm the most stubborn mule on the planet! Lesson learned. I think."

The update sparked a flurry of well-wishes for the news anchor, with KRPC2 reporter Rilwan Balogun commenting on the post, "here's to a speedy recovery!! We miss you in the newsroom!" Another person wrote, "get well soon, lisa . We enjoy watching you on the week day newscasts," with a third Channel 2 viewer sharing, "rest and more rest after your procedure will help you get back on your feet faster...fyi the rehab will not be that much fun. Prayers for a successful procedure and healthy healing!!"

Hernandez has been a Channel 2 staple for the past three years. After moving to Houston in 2011, she worked as a news anchor at KHOU for eight years before jumping to KPRC in 2020, where she took over Taniya Wright. She previously worked as an anchor/reporter at KABC 7 in Los Angeles, a reporter at North Carolina's News 14, and a producer at KESQ in Palm Springs.