New George Floyd Police Bodycam Footage Released: Social Media Is Now Weighing In
Over two months after George Floyd was murdered, new bodycam footage has been released from the scene of his arrest. The footage, which was leaked a week ago, contained content from the body cameras worn by former Minneapolis police officers Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng. It was made available on Monday after a Hennepin County judge ordered their release. Since the footage is incredibly disturbing in nature, social media users had a ton of thoughts about the situation that ultimately led to Floyd's death.
The bodycam footage featured the moment that the officers approached Floyd's vehicle after they received a complaint that he allegedly made a purchase with a fake $20 bill on May 25. Lane, who was later arrested and charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder, can be seen drawing his gun on Floyd when he does not put his hands up. In the clip, Lane did not provide a reason for why he approached Floyd. Later in the footage, Floyd, who frequently told the officers that he is not resisting arrest and that he is claustrophobic, can be seen being handcuffed and placed into a police vehicle. He even says at one point, "I'll probably just die this way." Derek Chauvin and Tou Thao later arrive on the scene and Floyd is then removed from the police vehicle and placed onto the sidewalk. Floyd can be heard saying "I can't breathe" multiple times during the incident. He eventually became unconscious after Chauvin knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes, which led to his death.
In response to this recently-released footage, many individuals have noted that the clips are indeed disturbing. And for some, the prospect of watching Floyd's final moments is simply too difficult to even consider.
Disturbing
Watched the bodycam footage of George Floyd being murdered by Derek Chauvin.
Nothing changes.
He still murdered him.
Chauvin belongs in prison.
Callous disregard for human life.
PERIOD.— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 3, 2020
Horrifying
Absolutely. If anything, it makes the entire incident 1,000X more horrifying— Georgi Eberhard (@EberhardGeorgi) August 3, 2020
Can't Watch It
I can’t watch. I will never be able to. #BlackLivesMatter— Little L (@HenryLaLa312) August 3, 2020
Such A Disgusting Situation
And people wonder why riots erupted. This man needed mental health help, not brutal force. He was never a threat. They could’ve sat him down, and got the situation under control. These cops are a disgrace.— A Goodman (@agoodman0626) August 3, 2020
Getting Emotional
This is one of the most heartbreaking things I have seen. I am literally weeping. We have to do better!— Shane Bruce (@SBruceNC) August 3, 2020
Heartbreaking
This man pleaded from the beginning and knew he was going to die - this is heartbreaking! BLACK LIVES MATTER!!— Nich (@PumbaNich) August 3, 2020
Open Your Eyes
It sickens me how many people saw the same video and are calling the cops exonerated. This is why I worry if we actually will see justice in the courtroom with a jury. Too many people just don’t or refuse to have their eyes open.— Dawn (@dawncholliday) August 4, 2020