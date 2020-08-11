New George Floyd Police Bodycam Footage Released: Social Media Is Now Weighing In

Over two months after George Floyd was murdered, new bodycam footage has been released from the scene of his arrest. The footage, which was leaked a week ago, contained content from the body cameras worn by former Minneapolis police officers Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng. It was made available on Monday after a Hennepin County judge ordered their release. Since the footage is incredibly disturbing in nature, social media users had a ton of thoughts about the situation that ultimately led to Floyd's death.

The bodycam footage featured the moment that the officers approached Floyd's vehicle after they received a complaint that he allegedly made a purchase with a fake $20 bill on May 25. Lane, who was later arrested and charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder, can be seen drawing his gun on Floyd when he does not put his hands up. In the clip, Lane did not provide a reason for why he approached Floyd. Later in the footage, Floyd, who frequently told the officers that he is not resisting arrest and that he is claustrophobic, can be seen being handcuffed and placed into a police vehicle. He even says at one point, "I'll probably just die this way." Derek Chauvin and Tou Thao later arrive on the scene and Floyd is then removed from the police vehicle and placed onto the sidewalk. Floyd can be heard saying "I can't breathe" multiple times during the incident. He eventually became unconscious after Chauvin knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes, which led to his death.

In response to this recently-released footage, many individuals have noted that the clips are indeed disturbing. And for some, the prospect of watching Floyd's final moments is simply too difficult to even consider.