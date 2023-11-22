Netflix Reveals Special New Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloon for 2023

Netflix will make its mark on the 97th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Flying high above the streets of New York City throughout the 2.5-mile-long parade route this year will be an all-new balloon paying homage to Netflix's latest animated release, the Adam Sandler-starring musical comedy Leo.

The balloon, which required roughly 50 gallons of paint to cover it and was confirmed in the lineup to coincide with National Reptile Awareness Day, will join the parade just two days after it's the film's Nov. 21 release on Netflix and select theaters. Per the movie's official synopsis, Leo centers around jaded 74-year-old lizard Leo (Sandler), who has "been stuck in the same Florida classroom for decades with his terrarium-mate turtle (Bill Burr). When he learns he only has one year left to live, he plans to escape to experience life on the outside but instead gets caught up in the problems of his anxious students – including an impossibly mean substitute teacher. It ends up being the strangest but most rewarding bucket list ever." The movie currently holds a 70% critics score and 91% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, making it certified fresh.

Leo, the star of Netflix’s new animated musical-comedy featuring Adam Sandler, will be all scales as he soars over Manhattan as a giant balloon in this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade! (1/3) pic.twitter.com/cxVnPFdLMq — Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Wiki (@MacysParadeWiki) October 23, 2023

The Netflix Leo balloon will be one of three new Netflix-centered balloons to debut at this year's parade. Monkey D. Luffy, the lead character from the One Piece, the animated series that celebrates its 25th anniversary next year and was adapted for a recent live-action Netflix show, is also set to make his balloon debut. Po, the lovable panda from the Kung Fu franchise, which includes Netflix's Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight series, is a new addition to the line-up, the balloon requiring over 1,000 yards of fabric to create. Meanwhile, other nods to Netflix will come in the form of celebrity appearances, with Brandy, star of Netflix's Best. Christmas. Ever!, set to make an appearance on the Bach's Palace of Sweets float and Emily in Paris star Ashley Park set to be on the Sesame Street float alongside the Muppets.

This year's parade will feature more than two dozen balloons, six Balloonicles, and more than two dozen floats, as well as marching bands and live performers. The miles-long route kicks off at West 77th Street & Central Park West at 9 a.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 23, Thanksgiving Day. The parade route will go through Central Park West, Columbus Circle, Central Park South, and Sixth Avenue before stopping in front of Macy's Herald Square on 34th Street. There are 2.5 miles of public viewing along the parade route.

The 97th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade airs on November 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. in all time zones on NBC. It will also stream live on Peacock.