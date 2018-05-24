Netflix’s ’13 Reasons Why’ Blamed for Teen’s Suicide Attempt

A Florida mother claims Netflix is to blame for her daughter’s recent suicide attempt, claiming she tried to mimic the main character’s death on 13 Reasons Why after being motivated by her friends.

Speaking anonymously, the woman told the Okeechobee News that her 15-year-od tried taking her own life the morning of May 13, while the rest of the family was celebrating Mother’s Day.

“Why even put these shows out there and put it in her mind to try to kill herself the way it is done in this show?” the mother asked, The New York Post writes.

“Other than the type of blade used, my daughter did everything the girl in 13 Reasons did,” the woman said, noting how she found texts that her daughter sent, referencing the Netflix drama.

“It’s taking too long… it’s not like on 13 Reasons,” the teen reportedly wrote in one message, after slicing her arms open from the wrist to her elbow.

The young girl had reportedly agreed to take her life as part of a suicide pact with four other kids, according to school officials and authorities.

The group reportedly included two boys and two other girls, ages 14 and 15. They initially wanted to run away together, but vowed to take their own lives if they were unable to, the mom said.

The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office reportedly confirmed the details about the pact and contacted the families of the other teens involved. Officials said they didn’t believe any of the other kids actually intended on killing themselves.

The woman’s daughter is currently home recovering after a short stint in a mental health facility. Her mom is now trying to start a support group to get people to turn away from the Netflix series.

“This is a crusade I didn’t ask for,” the woman said. “but it is one I am taking on.”

The worried mother later identified herself in a Facebook video, in which she urged other parents to pay attention to their children’s mental state and what they’re doing with friends.

“We did not know anything. We saw nothing,” the mom said. “It blindsided us.”

Parents all over the country have been calling on Netflix to cancel 13 Reasons Why in recent weeks following the release of season 2. The teen drama sparked widespread controversy in 2017 after its series debut, with parents criticizing its graphic depictions of teenage suicide and sexual assault.