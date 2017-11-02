Needles Found in Child’s Halloween Candy

A Wisconsin family found two sewing needles inside their child’s Halloween candy after trick-or-treating around their town Tuesday evening.

The first needle was discovered when a child, who had been trick-or-treating in the Arcadia area, bit into a miniature Kit Kat and saw the sharp object sticking out, WEAU 13 reports.

As soon as they realized the candy had been stabbed with the sewing tool, the child’s father called police.

“In the meantime they had gone through some other candy in his bag and had found a second item that was a Laffy Taffy type of a substance that had a second needle in it as well,” Arcadia Police Chief Diana Anderson told local news.

Anderson said the child who bit into the dangerous Kit Kat was not injured, but police are investigating where the candy was handed out.

“I asked them specific locations and areas within the city that they went and according to the individual they pretty much went all around town to our main trick-or-treating spots downtown and up in our Wilson Avenue area,” Anderson said. “They were everywhere and we cannot pinpoint at this time exactly where it has come from.”

As a precautionary measure, police are advising parents to express caution and comb through their child’s Halloween candy or throw it away.

The warning was also shared by the school district in hopes that all parents will receive the message and that no children will be harmed.

Though Arcadia authorities warn parents and children of safety issues on Halloween, Anderson said she is shocked this could happen in the town.

“I was actually a little taken back that it happened in this community. We obviously do safety programs and tell our kids to be aware of these types of things so I’m very grateful that our kids are listening and having their parents go through their candy,” the police chief said. “I hope in the future this doesn’t happen again.”