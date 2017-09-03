Undercover Sting Reveals What Allegedly Happened to Natalee Holloway’s Body

The Oxygen series The Disappearance of Natalee Holloway has revealed a new possibility of what happened to Natalee Holloway, who went missing in Aruba on May 30, 2005.

In the series, Holloway’s father, Dave Holloway, has partnered up with private investigator T.J. Ward to uncover the truth behind his daughter’s disappearance. During an uncover sting set up by Ward, the two found a man that allegedly confessed to disposing of Holloway’s remains.

With the help of an informant named Gabriel, the unnamed man alleged that James van der Sloot, the main suspect in the case, drugged Holloway with the date-rape drug GHB. She then allegedly choked on her own vomit and died while under the influence of the drug.

The allegations continue with the man, who was recorded through hidden devices, saying that van der Sloot later became lovers with him and then paid him $1,500 to dig up Holloway’s remains and dispose of them more effectively.

The man then alleges that the skeletal remains were mixed with dog bones and cremated for $200 at a crematorium. The ashes were then spread off the coast of Aruba.

While this was seemingly a confession by this unnamed man, the recording’s legal value is unclear.

“I can tell you right now, the recordings are not going to be admissible because they were not obtained by a police official from Aruba,” Dave says on the show.

Oxygen’s The Disappearance of Natalee Holloway airs Saturdays at 7 p.m. ET.