Nashville Tornado: Video Footage Reveals Eerie, Movie-Like Scene in Downtown Nashville

As a deadly tornado that would ultimately result in the death of nine people passed through downtown Nashville early Tuesday, a video of the eerie scene had one resident comparing it to something out of a movie. The twister, which also caused the collapse of at least 40 buildings, can be seen moving quickly through the area, downing power lines, destroying buildings and causing havoc where it had touched down.

Downtown Nashville their is a tornado this sh*t looks something atta movie. crazy #nashvilletornado pic.twitter.com/jiHwc5QTuu — nathaniel (@valleyboyzz_) March 3, 2020

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency confirmed Tuesday morning that nine people have been reported dead as the result of the tornado — four in Putnam County, two in Nashville, two in Wilson County and one in Benton County, according to ABC News. The areas of East Nashville and Germantown in the metropolitan Nashville area were hit hard, as was the suburb of Mt. Juliet, Captain Chandler of the Mt. Juliet Police Department said in a statement early Tuesday.

“Our community has been greatly impacted by a tornado,” Chandler said. “There are multiple homes damaged and multiple people injured. Our officers are in the early stages of this response and we continue to assess what is happening … there are multiple homes damaged, multiple people injured, multiple people still trapped. We need your help.”

“There are gas lines that are leaking, power lines that are on the ground, and multiple emergency responders are responding to those who are injured and trying to get them the help that they need,” Chandler continued. “We appreciate your concern, your prayers. Continue to pray for our first responders and those that are injured and we will continue to keep you updated.”

Thousands of residents still remain without power, and authorities are asking people to remain indoors if possible, with shelters now in place for those displaced by the storms. All metropolitan Nashville schools are closed Tuesday due to the tornado, but others around the county remain open.

