Watch: Nashville Rooftop Bar Packed With Partiers Just as City Reopens

Nashville is starting phase two of its reopening plans on Memorial Day, and it includes allowing live entertainment for the first time in Music City during the coronavirus pandemic. The new policies also ban gatherings of more than 25 people, asking residents to continue following social distancing guidelines, even outdoors. A video from Saturday night though, shows a group of people at a rooftop Broadway bar ignoring those guidelines.

The video was initially shared by the Instagram account Broadway Uncensored and on Twitter by Scoop Nashville. The video shows a group of people at the rooftop bar, not wearing masks and dancing close together. "If you don't give a damn, we don't give a f— hey!" the caption on the video reads. The clip drew a strong response from Twitter users.

"Great. I guess their parents and grandparents are expendable. Because of idiots like this I just keep adding to the number of months I will have to stay in my house and not be able to be around my family," one person wrote. "This human generation will be known to history for eliminating the generation before it," another chimed in.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper said Thursday the city will be entering phase two on Monday, reports WTVF. This proposal allows retail stores and commercial businesses to open, but they have to keep their stores at 75 percent capacity, and all employees must wear masks and have daily health checks. All residents were advised to continue wearing masks or face coverings when leaving home, and there should be no gatherings of more than 25 people. Gyms and "high-touch" businesses like salons can open, but only at 50 percent capacity. Residents 65 and older are still asked to stay home.

Restaurants can also resume dine-in services at 75 percent capacity, but bars have to stay closed. Most importantly, for Broadway, live performances can continue, but no more than two performers should be on stage at one time. Dance floors should also stay closed. Additionally, Cooper reminded residents to continue staying at least six feet away from other people at all times to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

"We have increased contact tracing efforts," Cooper said Thursday and praised residents who are "adopting new, safe daily practices to help us move forward," reports WSMV. Officials are "encouraging residents to visit restaurants that practice safe social distancing and wearing masks," he added.

On Sunday, the Metro Public Health Department reported 48 new coronavirus cases in Nashville and Davidson County, bringing the total to 4,731. No new deaths were reported Sunday. A total of 53 people have died from coronavirus complications in Nashville and 3,548 people have recovered. Statewide, Tennessee has reported 20,145 total cases and 336 deaths, says WTVF.