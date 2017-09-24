At Least One Dead, Seven Injured in Nashville Church Shooting

Update 12:32 p.m CST:

Authorities have confirmed that eight are wounded at the scene, including the shooter. Most of the victims are older adults. The situation has been classified as a “mass casualty situation” by authorities.

Update 12:43 p.m. CST:

Authorities say all victims except one are over 60 years old.

A former pastor of the church told a Tennessean reporter that a “fella walked in, sat down in a seat and pulled out a pistol and started shooting.”

Update 12:47 p.m CST:

One woman has died at the scene, according to Nashville police.

Gunman opens fire at Church of Christ Burnette Chapel on Pin Hook Road. 1 woman dead in parking lot…6 other innocents shot… pic.twitter.com/yuwjfGPjXs — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 24, 2017

Original Report:

At least six people have been injured after shots were fired at a Nashville area church.

Authorities received shots fired calls pertaining to the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch, Tennessee, starting around 11:00 a.m. CST.

As of 11:55 a.m., the scene was still declared active by dispatchers.

The Nashville Fire Department told local outlets that six to eight people were shot in the incident and are being rushed to Vanderbilt Medical Center.

No further updates on the severity of the situation have been given to media.

The church’s Sunday morning service reportedly began at 10 a.m.

Churchgoers rushed to a nearby house to call 911 and then returned to the scene, witnesses say.

“I heard something and it sounded like a wreck, but it wasn’t,” a responding neighbor told WKRN. “My husband went over there because [the reporting churchgoers] were going back to the church. And he went over there. One (victim) was in the parking lot that [the suspect] shot in the back. And he went into the church and there was someone laying in the doorway and some other people shot.”

VIDEO: Woman next door to Burnette Chapel Church Of Christ in #Antioch describes shooting victims showing up at front door. @WKRN pic.twitter.com/zMDVR37pZw — Josh Breslow (@JoshBreslowWKRN) September 24, 2017

This is a developing story.

