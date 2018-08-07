NASCAR CEO Brian France Arrested by Police Using Website to Identify Drugs

When arresting now-former NASCAR CEO Brian France for DUI, police officers reportedly used a website to identify the oycodone pills he was charged with possessing.

According to TMZ Sports, law enforcement officers found France to be in possession of five pills that they used Drugs.com to identify as the controlled substance.

However, the officers did still submit the pills to a lab for confirmation.

As was previously reported, France was pulled over on Sunday evening after reportedly running a stop sign. When officers began communicating with France they suspected he was under the influence of alcohol and conducted a field sobriety test.

France did not pass the test, resulting in police arresting him and charging him with drunk driving and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He subsequently stepped down from his position as the head of NASCAR, issuing a statement where he apologized for “the impact” that his actions had on his “family” and the NASCAR “industry.”

A number of NASCAR fans have taken to social media to speak out about France’s arrest, with many of them speaking very bluntly about their feelings on France and his arrest.

Annoyed for both Chase Elliott’s win now being overshadowed by Brian France being a moron and for Spencer Gallagher who was vilified for doing what his sport’s CEO apparently also does. — Cassie Fambro (@CassieFambro) August 6, 2018

“Brian France taking an indefinite leave from NASCAR. Probably cost his family couple hundred million,” one fan assessed. “Makes it more important to sell sooner rather than later, take what they can get now.”

From abruptly leaving the stage at the AwardsBanquet to his absurd remarks last week, anyone that follows NASCAR knows BrianFrance has a problem. Quite frankly it’s too sad at this point to make fun of. He’s already damaged the sport. I hope he gets help before killing someone. — SloppyYellow (@SloppyYellow) August 6, 2018

“Tim Richmond, Jeremy Mayfield, Travis Kvapil, Spencer Gallagher, A.J. Allmendinger, Randy Lajoie, Kevin Grubb…a number of drivers have been penalized and shamed by [NASCAR] for [arguably] lesser infractions than what Brian France was arrested for,” another person tweeted.

In his absence, France’s uncle Jim France will be the interim CEO of NASCAR.

“Brian France has taken an indefinite leave of absence from NASCAR as chairman and chief executive officer,” a statement from NASCAR read. “Effective immediately, NASCAR Vice Chairman and Executive Vice President Jim France has assumed the role of interim chairman and chief executive officer.”