Police Identify 3 People Who Died From Medical Emergencies During Capitol Riots

Police have identified the three people who died from "medical emergencies" during the violent riots at the Capitol Wednesday. On Thursday, the Metropolitan Police Department identified the woman and two men who died as Rosanne Boyland, 34, of Kennesaw, Georgia; Kevin Greeson, 55, of Athens, Alabama; and Benjamin Phillips, 50, of Ringtown, Pennsylvania.

According to 11Alive.com, Boyland collapsed at the Capitol at around 5 p.m. ET and police performed CPR. She was transported to the hospital where she later died. According to family, Boyland, a fervent supporter of President Donald Trump, was determined to go to the rally in Washington despite objections from family. One family member said "it was something that she felt passionate about, and she went." Greeson, "an advocate of President Trump" who attended the Wednesday event "to show his support," suffered a heart attack, his family told The News Courier. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Phillips who had organized a group to drive to Washington, D.C., from his home state, died of an apparent stroke after being taken to George Washington University Hospital.

Tragically, 4 individuals lost their lives yesterday: 35 y/o Ashli Babbitt of Huntington, MD died of a gunshot wound. 34 y/o Rosanne Boyland of Kennesaw, GA; 55 y/o Kevin Greeson of Athens, AL; and 50 y/o Benjamin Phillips of Ringtown, PA all suffered medical emergencies. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) January 7, 2021

Ashli Babbit, an Air Force veteran, also died during the riots. Babbit, 35, was shot and killed by Capitol Police "as protesters were forcing their way toward the House Chamber where Members of Congress were sheltering in place," Steven Sund, who resigned from his position as U.S. Capitol Police Chief, said in a statement. Emergency aid was immediately rendered and Babbit was transported to the hopsital, where she succumbed to her injuries. MPD Chief Robert J. Contee III said at a press conference Wednesday night that the shooting is being investigated by the MPD's internal affairs division, Contee stating, "we investigate all officer-involved deaths in the District of Columbia, including ones from other agencies." According to USCP, the officer involved in the shooting has since been placed on administrative leave with police powers suspended, pending the outcome of the investigation.

The USCP confirmed Thursday night that Officer Brian D. Sicknick died that night after suffering injuries during Wednesday’s riots, marking the fifth death as a result of Wednesday's events at the Capitol. Sicknick died at approximately 9:30 p.m. ET Thursday after he "was injured while physically engaging with protesters."

In addition to the five deaths, at least 56 officers were injured during the riot. Authorities also recovered two pipe bombs near the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee and Republican National Committee as well as a cooler from a vehicle that had a long gun and Molotov cocktail on Capitol grounds. Dozens of arrests have since been made in connection to the Capitol riot.