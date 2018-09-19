Demi Lovato Drug Dealer Has Arrest Warrant After Missing DUI Court Case

Demi Lovato‘s alleged drug dealer has been served with an arrest warrant after missing his arraignment on Monday.

TMZ reports that Brandon Johnson was arrested in June for cocaine possession and DUI, and a judge has issued a bench warrant for Johnson, according to the L.A. County D.A.’s Office.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After Johnson’s arrest, his bail will reportedly be set at $26,000.

Johnson had previously claimed that he supplied Lovato with “aftermarket” pills on the morning of her overdose on July 24, telling TMZ that the singer had texted him at 4 a.m. that morning and asked him to come to her Hollywood Hills home. There, they “freebased” pills together, which Johnson said were “much stronger” than pharmaceuticals.

He said that he left the home at around 7 or 8 a.m. and that Lovato was sleeping at the time.

The singer was rushed to the hospital at around 11:30 a.m. that morning after being found by an assistant, remaining hospitalized for nearly two weeks. In August, she was released and traveled to an in-patient rehab facility.

On Aug. 5, the star posted a note to her Instagram promising her fans that she will “keep fighting.”

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet,” she wrote. “I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well. To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond. Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time.

“I want to thank my family, my team, and the staff at Cedars-Sinai who have been by my side this entire time. Without them, I wouldn’t be here writing this letter to all of you,” the singer continued. “I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting.”

Johnson will reportedly not be investigated in connection to Lovato’s overdose, law enforcement sources told TMZ. Overdoses are categorized as self-induced medical emergencies.

Photo Credit: TMZ