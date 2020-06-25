Myka Stauffer Breaks Silence After Controversy Over Rehoming Adopted Son

YouTube star Myka Stauffer is speaking out after she faced fierce backlash following the announcement that she and her husband, James Stauffer, had rehomed their son Huxley, whom they had adopted in 2017 and was later diagnosed with autism. After receiving hundreds of comments criticizing the decision, Stauffer, in a lengthy Instagram post on Wednesday, apologized "for the uproar."

Acknowledging that rehoming their son with a new family had "caused so many people heart break," Stauffer apologized for "letting down so many women that looked up to me as a mother" and took "full responsibility" for the "hurt" she had caused. Stauffer explained that she "was trying [her] best to navigate the hardest thing I have ever been through" and said that she was "naive" about the adoption process and "was not selective or fully equipped or prepared." Stauffer acknowledged that she was "naïve, foolish, and arrogant," stating that she "wanted to help so bad I was willing to bring home any child that needed me."

"I can't say I wish this never happened because I'm still so glad Huxley is here and getting all of the help he needs. I also know that even though he is happier in his new home and doing better that he still experienced trauma and I'm sorry, no adoptee deserves any more trauma," Stauffer wrote. "Adoption and all special needs are amazing, and I have a ton of respect for every adoptee, adoption parent, and special needs parent."

After apologizing "for hurting the community in any way," Stauffer went on to address a number of the rumors that had sparked following her May announcement, including claims that she and her husband had adopted Huxley "to gain wealth." Denying those allegations, Stauffer did admit to receiving "a small portion of money from videos featuring Huxley and his journey," though she said that all of that money "went back into his care." Stauffer also clarified that she and her husband are "not under any type of investigation" by authorities. She added that she hoped to share her side of the story sometime soon.

Stauffer ended her message by again apologizing for "letting you down" and said that "moms need a safe place to ask for help when they are struggling." She said that she and her husband "love Huxley and know that this was the right decision for him and his future."