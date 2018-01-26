Surveillance Footage Shows Murdered Mom Who Lived Double-Life Running Adult Site Hours Before Death

A stay-at-home mom who led a double life running an adult website was spotted on a liquor store’s surveillance camera hours before she died.

Kathleen West was seen in video footage, obtained by Inside Edition, while shopping at R&R Wine and Liquor alongside a man who looked like her husband. She purchased a bottle of Lucid absinthe and Jameson whiskey during the January 12 evening trip, which was the last time she was seen alive.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On January 13, a neighbor’s daughter discovered the 42-year-old outside her Calera, Alabama, home around 5 a.m. She was lying face down in a sports bra next to her cell phone and a bottle of Lucid, and was bleeding from her head.

The footage from the liquor store showed West smiling and laughing as the man gave her a pat on the bottom. According to clerk Stacey Oglesby, the pair seemed to be on a “date night.”

“Everything was normal,” she told Inside Edition.

While West described herself as a full-time wife and mother of one on Facebook, her online presence also included a subscription-only website where she went by the username “Kitty Kat West.” The page included suggestive photos and invited readers to join her paid adult website for a monthly $15.99 subscription fee to view more risque content.

West, who idolized sex icon Marilyn Monroe, was also a member of The Cougar Club, a social media account on which women over 35 post provocative photos.

As speculation that West’s death was connected to her secret, scandalous internet activities, Sandie Kay, another member of The Cougar Club, believes that is not a possibility.

“I wish for everyone to stop trying to connect online photos to her passing, Kay said. “It’s not like that. It doesn’t necessarily mean indiscretion. They’re just pictures!”

“The Kat that I knew was extremely supportive of every woman she was in contact with, a loving mom, giving and always had a smile,” she continued. “She was beautiful and loved being photographed.”

West’s death is still under investigation and Calera Police Chief Sean Lemley said his department is treating the case as a homicide, but has not released any details.

Meanwhile, a service was held for West on Tuesday. Her husband wrote on social media that the family wishes to mourn privately.