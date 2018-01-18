Woman Confesses After Police Spot Murder Weapon in Her Facebook Photo

A Canadian woman confessed to murdering her friend more than two years ago thanks to a Facebook photo showing her wearing the murder weapon.

On March 24, 2015, Cheyenne Antoine and Brittney Gargol, both 18 at the time, posted a selfie to Facebook before they went out that night. Hours later, Gargol was found dead by the side of the road in Saskatchewan.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to CNN, Antoine, now 21, confessed to the murder once police realized that she was wearing the same black belt used as the murder weapon in the selfie. Police said the belt was used to strangle Gargol.

Saskatoon Senior Crown Prosecutor Robin Ritter also told CNN that the belt matched marks found on Gargol’s car.

“[The car] was dirty and it had dust, and you could see on the side of the car — you could see marks, and the marks were consistent with that black belt,” Ritter said. “And it also looked like there was a struggle.” Police spoke with Antoine about Gargol’s death, but she gave false evidence to police to throw them off the trail. She told them she “went out drinking and met up with a white male,” Ritter told CNN. But she also said she went to her uncle’s house.

Antoine’s uncle told police that his niece wanted him to tell police “two black men” killed her friend. Police also found there was no “white male.”

According to the Saskatoon Star Phoenix, Antoine made another attempt to cover her tracks by posting a message on Gargol’s Facebook page. “Where are you? Haven’t heard from you. Hope you made it home safe,” Antoine wrote.

Saskatoon Police first arrested Antoine in March 2017. She was charged with “Second Degree Murder, and Cause an Indignity to a body.” It was not until Monday that she appeared in court, where she confessed.

The Star Phoenix reports that Antoine’s attorney said she does not remember killing her friend, but still confessed.

“I’ll never forgive myself. It’s wrong and shouldn’t have happened,” Antoine said in a statement her attorney read to the court.

Photo credit: CNN/Saskatoon Senior Crown Prosecutor’s Office