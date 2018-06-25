Mother Blasted for Response to Owing 132k for Glass Statue Son Shattered

A mother is facing backlash for her response to being fined $132,000 after her 5-year-old son knocked over a piece of art.

Sarah Goodman was slapped with a massive $132,000 fine after her 5-year-old son accidentally knocked over the Aphrodite di Kansas City sculpture, made of glass and pieces of mirror, at the Overland Park community center in Kansas City, Kansas when he attempted to hug the work of art. Leaving the sculpture with damage to the back of the head and arms, Goodman and her husband were ordered to foot the bill, though Goodman thought otherwise.

“As his mother and as my husband as his father, I know we’re ultimately responsible for damages that our children cause,” she said during an appearance on ITV’s This Morning, according to the Daily Mail. “If my child intentionally defaced property we would absolutely figure out a way to put ourselves out there to be responsible and pay for the damages to make sure the lesson was reinforced without any question. In this particular situation our five-year-old was just being a little kid and there was no malice or intention to damage any property.”

Social media, however, seemed to take issue with Goodman’s stance.

“I know you can’t watch kids 24/7 and accidents happen but in public places and especially if you’re sat in the same room shouldn’t you tell you’re child to not touch it ??” one person commented in response to Goodman’s statement.

Her sentiment was shared by many others, who pointed to the video as evidence that Goodman should have been keeping a better eye on her son, Troy. As many pointed out, the video shows Goodman talking with her friend as her son plays in the room.

“This woman should have been supervising her son. He was running around indoors but she was nowhere to be seen. It’s totally right that she should be charged for the damage,” another person wrote.

“I was taught to look with your eyes not with your hands as a child. Mum is responsible for her child, so she should’ve been keeping her eyes on him especially around somewhere like that,” one person commented.

The statue had reportedly been on loan to the city of Overland Park by artist Bill Lyons, who claims that he will now be unable to sell it at its estimated $132,000 value and wishes to be reimbursed.

Goodman said that she is considering using her homeowner’s insurance to pay the hefty fine.