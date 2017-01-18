Moms Everywhere Can Relate to Kim Zolciak’s Hilarious Snapchat Incident

Evidently Kash was feeling himself this morning!! I didn't even know he did this until I got a text about it #Snapchat A photo posted by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Nov 27, 2016 at 9:59am PST

If you have a toddler, chances are you're aware of how much they love the Snapchat app. Kim Zolciak-Biermann learned the same thing yesterday after posting a hilarious screenshot to Instagram.

Zolciak's 4-year-old son, Kash, had evidently gotten ahold of his mom's cell phone and posted his very own selfie to Snapchat — filter, caption and all. Check it out above!

In her Instagram caption, the 38-year-old Don't Be Tardy star wrote, "Evidently Kash was feeling himself this morning!! I didn't even know he did this until I got a text about it".

Hey, we've all been guilty of spending a little too much time modeling for the Snapchat filter!

Has your kid Snapped someone on your phone before? Share your story in the comments below.

Featured image: Steve Granitz/Wireimage