Mom Disgusted at What She Found in Her Pack of Aldi Plums

A mother in the United Kingdom was hoping to enjoy a few plums when she discovered something else in the package.

Salma Riaz, 32, of Rochdale, Greater Manchester, says that she went into her kitchen one night only to discover a live rat in a sealed package of plums that she had purchased from Aldi, The Sun reports.

“I went into the kitchen in the middle of the night and I could hear a rummaging noise. I couldn’t see anything but I knew it was coming from the area where the fruit bowl is so I shouted for my husband. He came down and couldn’t see anything either and it was only when he was stood looking in the direction of the fruit bowl that he saw the rat’s eyes,” Riaz said. “The fact it was still alive is very worrying to me and confusing. I just couldn’t understand how it could still be alive trapped how it was.”

“I was shaken up. All sorts of things were going through my mind at the time like what would have happened if my daughter had gone for fruit in the morning and found it, she would have been petrified,” she added.

The following day, Riaz and her husband took the sealed package of plums, along with the rat, back to the Aldi store they had purchased them from and then alerted the Rochdale Council to the incident. While the investigation is still ongoing, it has been disclosed that pest control visited the store and found no issue with the store. It was also revealed that no similar complaints have been reported.

Aldi confirmed that pest control removed the rat from the store.

This isn’t the first time that something disgusting has been found in a food product. In December, a mom in England was shocked when her 9-year-old daughter discovered a dirty dish cloth in a “Shimmering Iced Christmas Cake” that she had purchased at a local grocery store.