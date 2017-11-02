Mom Defends Decision to Breastfeed Her 5-Year-Old

One British blogger appeared on the U.K. morning show This Morning to defend her decision to breastfeed her 5-year-old daughter. In fact, she says she plans on breastfeeding both her children until they are 7 years old.

Sophie Mei Lan, whose daughters are 5 and 2, also said that breastfeeding helps manager her depression.

“Sometimes I can zone out and be in my own little episode,” the 29-year-old said during her segment on Thursday. “But when I’m feeding my babies, it anchors me and I focus on them.”

And although her plan is to breastfeed Jasmine and Ariana until they’re 7, she says her husband, Chris Hale, isn’t entirely on board.

“It’s caused a bit of friction in my relationship. Chris would like like me to stop because it’s so tiring,” Mei Lan told The Sun on Thursday. “We do argue about it, but we know breast milk is one of the healthiest things we can give our children.”

She says that although people stare when they see her breastfeeding Jasmine, 5, and that it can be “a bit awkward,” in the end she knows what’s best for her child.

“From the start of my breastfeeding, people would ask when I’d stop,” she explained on This Morning. “As mammals, we feed from five to seven years old until they get their molars and can’t latch on. I think it’s weirder we drink cows breast milk instead of our own.”

Mei Lan says that Jasmine isn’t bothered by the fact that she’s still breastfeeding when many of her peers at school are not.

“Jasmine started school last year and I told her not many kids in her class would be feeding, but she’s not bothered.” Mei Lan said.

After the segment aired, Twitter erupted with a range of emotions.

“I actually can’t deal with the thought of breastfeeding a FIVE YEAR OLD . . . wtf?!!! They’re at school?” one person wrote.

Another called the extended breast-feeding “inappropriate and unnecessary.”

Others defeneded Mei Lan’s decision. “I’m breastfeeding my 16 month old son & plan on doing so until he wants to stop. I think the woman on #ThisMorning is amazing!” tweeted one woman.

Mei Lan’s husband said that he “feels bad” for moms who are constantly criticized.

“My take on it: I feel sorry for mothers,” he said on This Morning. “They are always judged. It’s almost a battle you can’t win. You do what is right for your family. It doesn’t really matter what everyone else thinks.”