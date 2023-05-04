Model Dezirae Andersen Dies After Jumping From Times Square Hotel's Roof

The 20-year-old woman who fell to her death from a building in New York's Times Square Tuesday was reportedly an aspiring model. Dezirae Andersen of Littleton, Colorado fell from the roof of the OYO Times Square hotel on West 47th Street at around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, authorities and police sources told the New York Post. Andersen died after allegedly getting into an argument with her boyfriend, Tyler Griffen, 24. The couple was staying at the hotel with their 8-month-old daughter.

Andersen and Griffen allegedly got into a violent fight in their hotel room, police said, reports WABC. Griffen allegedly hit her multiple times and trashed their hotel room. The fight continued into the hallway and allegedly pulled the baby's arm. The baby fell down the stairwell and another hotel guest grabbed the infant. Andersen then went to the roof.

Police are still unclear about what happened next. It is not known if Andersen fell off the roof or was pushed. She was found dead on a two-story scaffolding, police said. When officers arrived, they found Griffen acting "erratically" in the hotel lobby. They first treated him as an "emotionally disturbed person" and Tasered him to calm him down. He was taken to a nearby hospital, while the child was taken into the custody of New York City's Administration for Children's Services.

Griffen was later arrested. He faces charges of assault, reckless endangerment, and acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17. There were no direct witnesses of the alleged altercation, so police are searching surveillance video for more evidence.

Andersen was an aspiring model and actress. Her friends and family have flooded her Facebook page to express their shock and sadness. "Wow gone too soon. We weren't close but I'm glad I got to be your friend. You were a great person and didn't deserve any of this. LLD rest easy beautiful... your name will live on in your daughter," one person wrote. "My heart hurts in disbelief got me ballin' my eyes out!! You were such a young beautiful soul & a great mama You didn't deserve this at all [man]!! imma miss [you] girlie fly high beautiful," another commented.

Andersen's family also opened a GoFundMe page for her funeral. "I need to bring her body home to have a proper burial for her. She leaves behind an 8-month-old baby girl who also needs to be brought home to Colorado from New York and I need to get to her asap," her mother wrote. "I am just at a loss and anything that anyone can contribute will be greatly appreciated."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.