Mike Pence's Viral Fly Moment Has Twitter Recalling Bernie Sanders' Bird Visitor
On Wednesday, the first and only vice-presidential debate was held between California Sen. Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence. Even though the two candidates discussed a variety of issues pertaining to the country, there were more than a few interesting moments during the debate that dominated social media. One of those moments came when a fly landed on Pence's head during the course of the night. On Twitter, users are already comparing the moment to when a bird landed on Sen. Bernie Sanders' podium when he ran for the presidency in 2016.
While Harris and Pence discussed issues ranging from the Supreme Court to the economy, viewers couldn't help but focus on one specific moment during the debate — the fact that an insect landed on Pence's head. Naturally, the moment soon went viral on social media, with many finding the humor amidst the serious event. In light of this moment, some users compared Pence's fly cameo to when a bird landed on Sanders' podium while he was speaking during a rally when he was vying for the presidency in 2016, a moment that went on to become a shining moment during his campaign.
Naturally, viewers had plenty of fun comparing the two viral moments between Pence and Sanders. Scroll down to see what those viewers are saying about the lawmakers and their respective special visitors.
prevnext
the two genders pic.twitter.com/7cSrn1wbtO— isi baehr-breen (its pronounced ‘izzy’) (@isaiah_kb) October 8, 2020
prevnext
That fly on Pence is the opposite of the bird that landed on Bernie.— Daniel Denvir (@DanielDenvir) October 8, 2020
prevnext
a bird sat on bernie's podium, a fly sat on pence's head— G JONES (@gjonesbass) October 8, 2020
prevnext
If you need any reminder that Mike Pence is the antithesis to all that is good, Bernie Sanders charmed a beautiful bird, and the best that Pence could do was summon a dirty ass fly. 🐦 👴🏻 / 🦟 💩— Bryan GiAAAAH!!rdinelli (@BreatheNewWinds) October 8, 2020
prevnext
Bernie's Sparrow > Pence's Fly pic.twitter.com/dcpAm0rWjp— Norf (@MrNorf) October 8, 2020
prevnext
Bernie getting blessed by a little bird, pence getting shit on by a fly— Michaela Okland (@MichaelaOkla) October 8, 2020
prev
the fly that landed on mike pence's hair and the bird that landed on bernie sander's podium are dating — jules rylan ✡︎ חֶסֶד (@radiantbutch) October 8, 2020