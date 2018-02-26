Former First Lady Michelle Obama to Release Memoir in November

Former First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama announced on Sunday that her debut memoir is set to release this fall.

Obama took to Instagram to announce the news that her book entitled, Becoming, would be ready for release Nov. 13.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Writing BECOMING has been a deeply personal experience. It has allowed me, for the very first time, the space to honestly reflect on the unexpected trajectory of my life,” Obama wrote alongside a portrait for her book jacket, taken by celebrity photographer Miller Mobley. “In this book, I talk about my roots and how a little girl from the South Side of Chicago found her voice and developed the strength to use it to empower others. I hope my journey inspires readers to find the courage to become whoever they aspire to be. I can’t wait to share my story.”

Shared to Twitter too, with a link to her memoir’s official website that includes book tour info, Obama has emerged as one of the most iconic and compelling women of our time, serving the nation with her husband, Barack.

As former First Lady of the United States and first African-American to lead in such a role, the website reads that the 54-year-old and mother of two, helped create one of the most welcoming and inclusive White House administrations in history.

It was reported last year she and her husband President Barack Obama reached a joint agreement with Penguin Random House for their respective books. The deal between the two is believed to be well in excess of $65 million, according to Newsweek.

The Hollywood Reporter writes that memoirs by former first ladies are top sellers, with Obama’s memoir highly anticipated thanks to being well admired around the world and never publicly shared her story at length. Her previous book in 2012 was a how-to on gardening called, American Grown.

The hotly anticipated memoir will be published in 24 languages and find the former first lady on a book tour around the U.S. and world.

There is no information yet on when former President Barack Obama will write his post-presidency memoir — his first since the two best-selling memoirs, Dreams from My Father (1995) and Audacity of Hope (2006).

Photo credit: Getty / Mark Wilson