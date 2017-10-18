MGM Slammed for ‘Tasteless’ Vegas Ad Following Shooting

MGM Resorts is on the receiving end of social media backlash after putting out an advertisement in the wake of the Las Vegas shooting that took place on Oct. 1.

Only two weeks after the attack, in which 58 people were killed and more than 500 others were injured, the hotel group released its #VegasStrong ad on Twitter.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Las Vegas Shooting Security Guard Breaks Silence on ‘Ellen’ Show

The 30-second spot makes no reference to the gunman, Stephen Paddock, or the victims of the tragedy. Instead, the ad shows multiple views fo the famous Vegas strip and flashes the phrases “together we rise” and “together we shine” on the screen.

Almost immediately after it was released on the internet, critics slammed MGM for the “tasteless” ad. Check out some of the most heated Twitter responses below:

The MGM Resorts #VegasStrong ad seems oddly capitalistic in the wake of a horrific tragedy. Maybe ban guns from your hotels and screen bags. — G.E. Anderson (@g_e_anderson) October 15, 2017

is mgm resorts really running an ad campaign based on a mass shooting? yeesh… who green lit that one… — Ian (@ianjay_) October 18, 2017

mgm resorts using the Las Vegas shooting as an Ad….HOLY SHIT the most #disgusting #Distasteful thing I have ever seen — Steven David Troy (@SteveTroy_USMC) October 15, 2017

The shooter was staying at the Mandalay Bay Hotel, which is owned by MGM, during his rampage. He targeted concertgoers at the Route 91 Harvest Festival from his room on the 32nd floor.

More: What Happened to the Vegas Shooting Security Guard After Vanishing Before Interview

The police discovered that Paddock had stockpiled 23 weapons inside his suite. Some of the firearms were semi-automatic and he also was in possession of rifles that had been modified with the use of bump stocks, which essentially make the gun fire like it is an automatic weapon.

Paddock reportedly was a relative small-time high roller on the casino scene and was a regular at the Mandalay Bay, Daily Mail reports.

At this time, the authorities are still working to determine Paddock’s motive for the shooting. Inside his room, Paddock left no suicide note or statement in which he explained his actions.