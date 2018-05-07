Met Gala Backlash: Onlookers Call Fashion Spectacle ‘Lame and Outdated’

The 2018 Met Gala is scheduled to take place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday. And while many stars from the world of film, television, reality television music and fashion will be in attendance, many fans watching along along on social media don’t see what the appeal is.

Numerous tweets rallying against the event as “over-hyped” popped up hours before the event began.

Why do people even care about the Metgala? The metgala don’t give a f— about you. pic.twitter.com/YmBvrgfhrI — Bad Boy Paris (@Prince_Paris) May 7, 2018

i thought met gala was prestige~ invite only, but half the guestlist is irrelevant? ie: no one cares about kate bosworth. — nunya business (@youshipwho) May 7, 2018

The #metgala feels like such a lame/outdated concept. A bunch of out of touch celebs dress up and pose on some stairs. And? — FilmFacts (@_filmfacts_) May 7, 2018

Lady gaga and beyonce aren’t confirmed for the met gala so who cares — Mel (@mommahmel) May 7, 2018

#MetGala no ones cares. Just a lame gathering of all puppets of the industry in one place. People have better things to do than follow these puppets on strings. — Cieloazzuro (@nuvolerapide1) May 7, 2018

The MET gala looks we’ve seen so far have all been so boring.. like we’ve seen it all before like they all look like those girls in that stupid ass “maximize your joint slay” tweet — fatty patty (@maggotboiz) May 7, 2018

Hey @twitter. Stop interrupting my feed with stupid news stories that I can’t close or dismiss. Bad enough with ads. Definitely don’t want to read about the Met Gala. — Steve (@stevethefirst) May 7, 2018

the met gala is coming and all these girls will be wearing the same boring gown they wear every year and not following the theme. the met gala is not about looking the prettiest, it’s about honoring this year’s exhibit. do better sisters pic.twitter.com/40z8kS9ApR — ℘ (@saintlaurih) May 1, 2018

the men always wear boring ass suits can they come up with something else #MetGala pic.twitter.com/DMa9JxJ9Ae — 🥂 (@blancapadillla) May 7, 2018

One of the most popular names in both music and fashion, Lady Gaga, will not be in attendance for the second year in a row. Despite receiving some angry tweets, Gaga paid tribute to the Gala in a tweet on Monday afternoon.

In honor of the Met Gala and its theme I’ll post the “Judas” video. Here we explored Christianity through fashion some made in Haus, young designers as well as archive Christian Lacroix. ( the paper wedding dress at the end that I wear w Creepers) https://t.co/cQnBvluu5u — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) May 7, 2018

“In honor of the Met Gala and its theme I’ll post the ‘Judas’ video,” she wrote. “Here we explored Christianity through fashion some made in Haus, young designers as well as archive Christian Lacroix (the paper wedding dress at the end that I wear w Creepers).”

Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images