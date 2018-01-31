First Lady Melania Trump on Her First State of the Union: ‘It Was a Privilege’

A day after her husband, President Donald Trump, gave his first State of the Union address, First Lady Melania Trump took to Twitter to share her experience from the evening.

Last night I was surrounded by a wonderful group of guests for the State of the Union. It was a privilege to meet them and hear their incredible stories. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/9riX7LB6Qg — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) January 31, 2018

Melania shared a video montage of various people she met and talked with ahead of Trump‘s 80-minute speech.

The day before, she wrote that she would be sitting with an “honorable group of Americans” made up of “heroes who have served our nation in times of need, families who have suffered at the hands of evil, and citizens who have embraced the American dream.”

While Melania seemed upbeat on social media, many viewers who tuned into the televised broadcast wondered aloud that she looked upset onscreen.

First, the first lady broke tradition by arriving at the address in a separate limousine as Donald Trump, prompting many to wonder if she was giving the president the cold shoulder following the reports of his alleged 2006 affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Melania also reportedly distanced herself last week when she decided not to accompany him to Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum.

Then, viewers at home took to Twitter to discuss Melania’s seemingly pained expression and lack of reaction to her husband’s speech on TV.

Many times during the night, cameras panned to Melania, who seemed unhappy or gave off a blank stare. Even when she clapped, she came off pretty emotionless towards whatever her husband said.

Viewers at home keyed in on this and took to Twitter to hypothesize what could be going on between the couple.

Some thought it could be the Stormy Daniels scandal that recently broke, and others thought she was simply tired of dealing with him.

Others wondered why Melania chose to wear an all-white outfit when numerous members of Congress in attendance chose to wear black in order to stand with the Time’s Up movement in protesting sexual misconduct.

“Why is Melania Trump wearing all white?” one viewer wrote on Twitter. “She is clearly wearing an all-white pantsuit as a statement against the Democratic women.”

However, others saw no problem with the choice and simply complimented her. They either were not aware of the Time’s Up protest or did not care about it.

“Melania Trump looks statuesque elegant [and] beautiful in an impressively tailored [and] very feminine white pant suit. Gorgeous!” one viewer wrote.