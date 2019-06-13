Melania Trump’s Pink Suit Has Twitter Weighing In

First Lady Melania Trump recently stepped out in a pink suit, and the look has Twitter weighing in.

Trump donned the outfit for a meeting that she and President Donald Trump were holding with the President and First Lady of Poland, Andrzej Duda and Agata Kornhauser-Duda.

Photos of the outfit soon hit the Internet, and Twitter users are honestly loving it.

Melania Trump is wearing a beautiful pale pink suit by Calvin Klein today. FLOTUS & POTUS are meeting with Poland’s President, Andrzej Duda, and his wife, Agata Kornhauser-Duda. #PoweroftheFirstLady #BeBest pic.twitter.com/mFHkWT2bLl — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) June 12, 2019

“Melania Trump in this pale pink Calvin Klein pants suit is how a pants suit should be worn….absolute perfection,” one person said.

“Pink – yes of course she can wear pink and look fabulous,” another user complimented. “Nice Calvin Klein!”

I’m going to have to stop texting about @FLOTUS , I say the same things all the time 😊.

Amazing, gracious, beautiful, pure class. Never been a First Lady, like Mrs. Trump. So proud of our President and First Lady.#TRUMPSECONDTERM #MAGA — David Ball (@fetchstretch) June 12, 2019

“She’s so amazing! So grateful for our beautiful First Lady!!!” someone else exclaimed.

“She is so beautiful,” one other person gushed, while a final commenter wrote, “Absolutely gorgeous.”

Pres. Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Polish Pres. Andrzej Duda and his wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda watch a F-35 stealth fighter fly over the White House. https://t.co/zldmglcxrx pic.twitter.com/nNDC98ZFqk — ABC News (@ABC) June 12, 2019

Earlier this month, the President and First Lady visited England and were greeted by Queen Elizabeth with a rousing speech.

“Mr. President, I am delighted to welcome you and Mrs Trump to Buckingham Palace this evening, just twelve months after our first meeting at Windsor Castle,” she began her speech.

“Visits by American Presidents always remind us of the close and longstanding friendship between the United Kingdom and the United States, and I am so glad that we have another opportunity to demonstrate the immense importance that both our countries attach to our relationship,” the Queen continued.

“Mr. President, as we look to the future, I am confident that our common values and shared interests will continue to unite us,” she also said. “Tonight we celebrate an alliance that has helped to ensure the safety and prosperity of both our peoples for decades, and which I believe will endure for many years to come.”

“Ladies and Gentlemen, I invite you all to rise and drink a toast to President and Mrs. Trump, to the continued friendship between our two nations, and to the health, prosperity and happiness of the people of the United States,” the Queen’s speech concluded.