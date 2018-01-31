People Think Melania Trump is Furious With Donald After State of the Union Reactions

Melania Trump’s reactions (or lack thereof) to President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address have people thinking there’s tension in The White House.

Man, Melania is not a happy camper tonight. pic.twitter.com/EObLD6Au3R — John Aravosis (@aravosis) January 31, 2018

Many times during the night, cameras panned to Melania, who seemed unhappy or gave off a blank stare. Even when she clapped, she came off pretty emotionless towards whatever her husband said.

Viewers at home keyed in on this and took to Twitter to hypothesize what could be going on between the couple.

Some thought it could be the Stormy Daniels scandal that recently broke, and others thought she was simply tired of dealing with him.

If eyes could speak, Melania Trump’s eyes are saying F-you to The President tonight! #SOTU #StateOfTheUnion — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) January 31, 2018

@realDonaldTrump #sotu thank you for your service Stormy Daniels. Watching Melania tonight and her expressionless face makes this almost bearable. — Francesco Truth (@FrancescoTruth) January 31, 2018

Even when Melania Trump’s hands clap, her face does not. She is making a wordless statement. — Frank Bruni (@FrankBruni) January 31, 2018

melania is going to kill something by the end of the night — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) January 31, 2018

Melania’s like “How did this become my life tho” — Jedediah Bila (@JedediahBila) January 31, 2018

