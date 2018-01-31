Trending

People Think Melania Trump is Furious With Donald After State of the Union Reactions

Melania Trump’s reactions (or lack thereof) to President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address have people thinking there’s tension in The White House.

Many times during the night, cameras panned to Melania, who seemed unhappy or gave off a blank stare. Even when she clapped, she came off pretty emotionless towards whatever her husband said.

Viewers at home keyed in on this and took to Twitter to hypothesize what could be going on between the couple.

Some thought it could be the Stormy Daniels scandal that recently broke, and others thought she was simply tired of dealing with him.

This is a developing story.

