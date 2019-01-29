Meghan Markle’s Sister Samantha Starts Twitter Feud With Duchess’ MTV Star Nephew

Meghan Markle’s estranged half-sister Samantha Markle is in the midst of another feud, though this time it is not directed at the Duchess of Sussex.

Over the weekend, Samantha took aim at the Duchess’ nephew, Tyler Dooley, after he accused her of capitalizing on Markle’s fame and slammed her for the numerous vicious attacks she has directed at Markle and the Royal Family.

The family feud, according to InStyle, was sparked after the Markle family allegedly posted a photo of Dooley’s birth certificate online.

“They are clearly ‘fixated’ on attacking everyone that disagrees with their views,” Dooley wrote in response to a Twitter user who slammed the birth certificate being shared on social media and suggested that Dooley file a lawsuit. “Very sad to see them act out this way, but as for suing, they are poverty stricken so it wouldn’t really do anything.”

Samantha responded to the criticism with harsh words of her won, calling Dooley a “little vagrant on the fringe,” claiming that he is disowned, and suggesting that he isn’t innocent of capitalizing on the new royal’s fame either.

“Hey stop talking about this family you Little [sic] vagrant on the fringe,” she wrote. “We are not poverty-stricken lol. You are disowned by the Markles you little scumbag. Maybe we should sue you for defamation libel and slander Tyler ‘Fooley’ cease and desist #royalworld #mtv #dooley.”

As Samantha suggested, Dooley has gained notoriety in large part thanks to his aunt’s new royal status. After debuting the cannabis product dubbed “Markle Sparkle” at his marijuana business, Royally Grown, following the May 19th royal wedding, Dooley was cast in MTV’s new reality series The Royal World, which follows a group of men and women with ties members of royal families.

Unlike Samantha, however, Dooley has frequently come to Markle’s defense in the face of criticisms that she has received. In December, he claimed that Samantha and the Duchess’ half-brother, Thomas Markle, are an “embarrassment” to the family.

“It was never like we had a super tight-knit family before to be honest. But the fact that now the whole world gets to see how my father or Aunt Samantha behaves, it is like an open wound for everyone to see,” he told The Sun. “That’s the hardest part, the fact that there is no privacy. It is hard to deal with. It is embarrassing and sad all at the same time. My father and Aunt Samantha have sold my grandfather out, sold my family out, sold Meghan out. It has been hard to deal with.”