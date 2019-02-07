Meghan Markle’s Sister Samantha Slams Claims From Duchess’s Best Friends as ‘Imaginary’

Meghan Markle’s estranged half-sister Samantha Markle is slamming a report with the pregnant Duchess’ friends.

In the story, published by PEOPLE earlier this week, five anonymous friends of Markle – Longtime Friend, Former Colleague, Close Confidante, LA Friend, and Former Co-Star – made an effort to “speak the truth” about the feud between Markle and her family, voicing their support for the new member of the Royal Family while alleging how she has no relationship with her half-siblings.

“#PeopleMagazine this article is total bulls–,” Samantha said in response to the report. “There are plenty of text messages and receipts to prove otherwise. Stop the PR crap #FakeNews.”

Sharing a meme reading “She has a disease. It’s called lie-abetes,” Samantha went on to allege that her estranged sister’s “fan club” was made up of “PR people,” dubbing the anonymous sources in the report as “imaginary.”

“‘Sources say’ Means imaginary sources,” she wrote, adding in a second tweet, “And if the narcissist is wealthy they pay very expensive PR teams to change the way people see you.”

In the past, Samantha has slammed the Duchess for her public appearance, and is even intending to shed light on the truth with the debut of two tell-all books: In the Shadows of the Duchess I and In the Shadows of the Duchess II. According to Samantha, the books, set to be released in April and July, will “cover everything from behind the scenes that the world does not know about…from lullabies to lies.”

Markle’s anonymous friends, however, expressed their doubt that Samantha’s words hold much truth, as “they have been made to appear as siblings who had this falling out, and that’s not the truth at all…they were not a part of her life.”

Vehemently defending the Duchess and her character, stating that she is “selfless” and “the best listener,” the anonymous sources claimed that they were speaking out now, two years after the drama was sparked, to “stand up against the global bullying we are seeing and speak the truth about our friend.”

Markle has long been the center of scathing headlines, most of which have centered around her estranged sister’s public attacks against her, in which she has criticized the Duchess for everything from her relationship with their father, Thomas Markle Sr., to her public work as a royal.

More recently, however, Markle found herself at the center of headlines alleging a fierce feud with sister-in-law Kate Middleton, though those reports have largely been denied by inside sources and even Kensington Palace, who, in a rare move, publicly commented on the allegations.