Meghan Markle’s Royal Wedding Dress: Internet Speaks out

Meghan Markle has finally revealed her royal wedding dress, and the Internet is weighing in.

As soon as the Suits actress exited the car that took her to Windsor Castle, viewers on social media began chiming in with their thoughts on the dress.

The bulk of reactions were those loving it.

“Honestly … I think this is the most spectacular royal wedding dress I have ever seen,” one viewer wrote.

Another added, “Her dress is elegant, beautiful perfection!”

Many complimented the dress’ elegance matched with its simplicity.

“The princess with all her money (and that of the royal family) wears a simple wedding dress … me with my k20 bank balance I’ll want a chi extravagant one!” one onlooker wrote.

Another viewer added, “It suits her. I like that it’s not over the top! It’s very classy and elegant!”

However, there were some who were less impressed.

Some users described the dress as “underwhelming” and “bland,” due to the simplicity.

The dress itself was designed by British designer Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy. In an official release, The Royal Family touted it as “a timeless minimal elegance referencing the codes of the iconic House of Givenchy and showcasing the expert craftsmanship of its world-renowned Parisian couture atelier founded in 1952.”

Around 10:30 a.m. local time, Prince Harry officially arrived at Windsor Castle to marry Markle.

The British Royal Family member, who will soon be known as The Duke of Sussex, arrived via a black van. His brother Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, was at his side. Both wore the frockcoat uniform of the Blues and Royals.

He was the first of the core Royal Family to arrive at Windsor Castle for the event.

Queen Elizabeth soon followed, as well as Prince Philip. Meghan Markle‘s mother, Doria Ragland, also arrived not long after.

Prince Harry’s bride-to-be was the last to arrive, of course, after a lengthy motorcade. She will soon be known by her official royal title, The Duchess of Sussex.