Meghan Markle’s Royal Drama Reportedly Putting Strain on Relationship With Prince Harry

The rumored trouble surrounding new member of the Royal Family Meghan Markle is reportedly causing tension in her relationship with Prince Harry.

According to a source who spoke to Us Weekly following rumors that the Duchess of Sussex is “difficult” to deal with and that she is at the center of a feud with sister-in-law Kate Middleton, the negativity surrounding Markle has left Harry “feeling powerless.”

“It has put pressure on her relationship with Harry. He’s very frustrated with how little can be done,” the source said. “Keeping her away from the negativity and harm has been hard for him. It’s been his purpose in their relationship to keep her away from the negativity.”

It was just last month that reports surfaced suggesting trouble within the walls of Kensington Palace, with a source alleging that there had been a falling out between the two Duchesses.

“Her and Kate fell out when she b—ed at Kate’s staff,” a report from the Sun, citing an “impeccable” royal source, claimed. “It’s a tricky situation but it was a one-off and they are determined to maintain a positive relationship even though they are obviously very different in their approach.”

The report surfaced just days after it was announced that Prince Harry and Markle would be moving out of Kensginton Palace, where they resided just next to Prince William and Middleton’s apartment. Kensington Palace was quick to deny it, however, in a rare move stating that “this never happened.”

The Palace’s denial didn’t stop more reports from popping up, with the Daily Mail citing one of William’s “closest friends” in a story alleging that Prince William had concerns regarding Meghan Markle being welcomed into their family before the May 19 royal wedding.

“The problem is that the Cambridges felt things had moved very quickly between Harry and Meghan. Wills particularly was worried and felt close enough to Harry to voice his thoughts,” the source said.

The report went on to claim that a meeting arranged by Prince Charles at Anmer Hall with William, Middleton, Harry, and Markle did not go well, a source stating that there had been a “ghastly row” between the couples. A second source added that Markle was “judged” to be “downright rude.”

Currently, the members of the Royal Family have not publicly commented on the rumors, which don’t appear to be bothering the Duchess of Sussex, as she recently attended the British Fashion Awards.