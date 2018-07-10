Meghan Markle Reunites With Kate Middleton for Royal Air Force Centenary

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton reunited for the Royal Air Force’s centenary on Tuesday, joining husbands Prince Harry and Prince William for the special occasion.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined forces on Tuesday along with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall to celebrate the 100th birthday celebrations of the Royal Air Force, according to E! News, the group arriving at Westminster Abbey to mark the occasion.

Meghan donned a black Dior dress that featured a boatneck neckline, which immediately drew comparisons to her Givenchy wedding gown in May. She paired the dress with a Stephen Jones fascinator. Middleton opted for an ensemble by Alexander McQueen, her go-to designer who also designed her wedding gown and the dress she wore to Prince Louis’ christening on Monday.

The day began with a special service at Westminster Abbey to honor the first independent air force, which PEOPLE reports was set apart from the British Army and Royal Navy on April 1, 1918. Following the service, the Royal Family appeared on the historic Buckingham Palace balcony, with the newly minted Duchess of Sussex standing beside the Queen, to watch a fly-over featuring 100 aircrafts, including jet fighters, a WWII Lancaster bomber, and the ceremonial Red Arrows. There was also a Feu de Joie, or mass rifle salute.

The occasion, which occurred just one day after Prince Louis’ christening, marked Markle’s second Buckingham Palace balcony appearance. The Duchess made her debut on the balcony for the annual Trooping the Colour in June to celebrate the Queen’s birthday, where she and Middleton showcased flawless curtsies to the Queen.

The former Suits alum has had a busy schedule since marrying Prince Harry in May and officially becoming a royal, and she has reportedly jumped straight into her new royal duties. Following the Garden Party in May to celebrate Prince Charles’ 70th birthday, which marked the 36-year-old’s first event as a royal, she embarked on her first solo trip with Queen Elizabeth to Cheshire on the Royal Train. The two attended an event for the opening of the River Mersey in Widnes, Cheshire and were gifted with posies by local schoolchildren.

Markle is set to continue her royal duties, with she and Prince Harry setting off for Dublin just after the Royal Air Force’s centenary. During their first official trip as newlyweds, the Duke and Duchess will visit Croke Park, Trinity College, and The Famine Memorial, as well as meet with President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar during the two-day trip.