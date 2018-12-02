Meghan Markle Reportedly Interested in Having Home Birth

Meghan Markle is reportedly planning to buck royal precedent when she gives birth to her and Prince Harry’s first child, Vanity Fair reports.

As royal fans will recall, the famous steps of the Lindo Wing at London’s St. Mary’s Hospital have been the famous backdrop where many royal children have made their debut, but it seems like that may not be the case when Markle and Harry have their first baby next year, as Markle is reportedly planning a home birth, Cosmopolitan reports. Because this is her first birth, however, doctors would likely advise against this course of action.

If Markle does go a different way, it would be a major break in royal tradition. When Princess Diana gave birth to Prince William and Harry, she and Prince Charles were photographed with their newborns outside St. Mary’s Hospital. Kate Middleton and Prince William followed suit when they welcomed Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Markle’s exact due date has yet to be revealed, though palace aides have said the baby is due in the spring, and many believe Markle was close to 15 weeks along when she and Harry went on their Commonwealth tour last month.

The former actress’ mother, Doria Ragland, will also reportedly have a big role in the child’s life, and even has a room set up for her in Frogmore Cottage, where Harry and Markle now live.

“Doria plans to be around a lot when the baby arrives, and there are plans for her to have a dedicated space at their home,” a source said. “She wants to be on hand to help Meghan and Harry with the baby. Doria will be involved and if she’s involved she will be encouraging Meg to for a natural birth.”

Although reports have claimed Ragland will move to U.K. to be with her daughter and her new family, other sources have said Ragland isn’t quite ready to make such a big move.

“Doria hasn’t made any commitments about doing so,” a source told Us Weekly. “She has told friends that she would keep her house in Los Angeles, but is indeed planning on spending a majority of her time with Meghan.”