Meghan Markle’s Father Thomas Markle Reportedly ‘Snubbed by Royals’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have officially tied the knot, but don’t expect Thomas Markle Sr. to receive any royal honors.

The newlywed’s father was reportedly snubbed by Queen Elizabeth II as he will not receive a coat of arms, an honor that been bestowed to the fathers of other commoners who have married into the Royal Family.

The Sun reports the Queen herself made the decree, with a source saying that it would have been too “complicated.”

“The Palace has instructed us to use the example of the Duchess of Gloucester and give Meghan Markle her own coat of arms instead.”

The news comes after it was confirmed that Prince Harry and Markle would become known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex following their wedding ceremony.

In order for Markle Sr. to get his own coat of arms he would need to prove that he has an ancestor who was a subject of the Crown.

Markle Sr. made headlines earlier this week after a health scare, and subsequent heart surgery, prevented him from traveling to London for his daughter’s wedding.

Ahead of the nuptials, Meghan confirmed her father would not be able to walk her down the aisle. Harry’s father Prince Charles stepped in and walked his now-daughter-in-law.

After Markle Sr. was entangled in a staged paparazzi photo scandal, reports surfaced that the Queen was angry about Meghan’s father’s ennoblement.

According to a report by the Daily Express, Queen Elizabeth met with officials at Kensington Palace and the communications office on Tuesday to work out a media strategy for Thomas Markle’s indiscretions.

“Lord Chamberlain, Her Majesty and the Duke are very angry with Meghan’s father,” a source told the outlet. “They will speak to him once he arrives about the royal protocol.”

Some reports claimed that Markle made as much as $100,000 off of the fake photos, though he claimed earlier this week that it wasn’t nearly that much. Shortly after the story came out, Markle bowed out of the Royal Wedding ceremony, where he was supposed to walk his daughter down the aisle.

“This is a deeply personal moment for Ms. Markle in the days before her wedding,” a spokesperson for Kensington Palace spokesman said at the time. “She and Prince Harry ask again for understanding and respect to be extended to Mr. Markle in this difficult situation.”

The Royal Wedding went off with a hitch Saturday morning. The display of romance and commitment had guests and admirers almost as emotional as Prince Harry himself. In traditional English fashion, the couple exited the church before sharing their first kiss as husband and wife.